‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Ember’s First Laugh

The 2017 holiday season has been huge for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. The Little People, Big World stars are enjoying their first Christmas with their baby girl, Ember Jean, and they’ve been sharing lots of special moments with fans over social media — including cute pics of Ember dressed as a reindeer and hanging out with her cousin Jackson. However, the latest Ember update may be the most adorable of all.

On Saturday (Dec. 23), Audrey posted an Instagram video of Ember’s very first laugh. In the clip, Jeremy is seen holding his baby daughter’s hands and gently lifting her arms over her head as she lies on her back. After two rounds of the fun game, Ember lets out a joyful belly laugh as both her parents exclaim, “Oh, my God!”

“Gahhhh!!!!” Audrey wrote. “Ember’s first laugh!???? I’ve watched this at least 100 times already and it happened 2 hours ago.”

She went on to say that Jeremy “got a little teary eyed,” and she expressed delight that she was able to catch the special moment on video.

“Oh what joy,” she concluded. “This is my new favorite sound and such a precious Christmas gift. You light us up little Ember.”

It’s not surprising that Ember chose Saturday to have her first giggle because she’s been smiling a lot lately. On Friday, Jeremy posted a clip on Instagram Stories showing Ember smiling and cooing as Audrey bounced her in her arms.

“Oh, my goodness,” Jeremy says from behind the camera, apparently sensing that Ember was very close to laughing.

“Are you the happiest girl?” Audrey asked her beaming daughter.

Less than an hour after Ember’s first laugh on Saturday, Audrey posted another Instagram video of her beautiful baby sound asleep on her and Jeremy’s bed.

“All that laughing tired her out,” Audrey says in the clip. “She’s a tired girl now.”

Ember will have even more to smile and laugh about in the next few days, and there is no doubt her happiness will bring a great deal of joy to Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s hearts as the family enjoys their very first Christmas together. Hopefully, the couple will continue to share these happy moments with Little People, Big World fans on social media throughout the holiday season.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in early 2018.