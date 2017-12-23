‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Kisses Paul Again, Splits With Sonny, Kiriakis Heartbroken

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for January 2018 reveal Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will have a change of heart. Despite agreeing to try building a relationship with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith,) there will be more heartbreak. The amnesiac kisses Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) again, which leads to a difficult decision.

Even though Sonny convinced Will to move into the Kiriakis mansion, some fans are not sure about the decision. Ever since Will and Paul kissed, a new subset of fans have emerged, hoping the two will become an official couple. So far, Paul has tried to keep his distance. Despite having a broken heart, he doesn’t want to betray his former fiance.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that fate might have another plan, SoapCentral reported. During the first week of January, Will and Paul find themselves in a familiar position. The latest DOOL spoilers tease that Will Horton can’t stop thinking about the former baseball player. It is also revealed that the two share another steamy kiss.

Will Horton ends up admitting to the smooch to his grandmother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Fans should have known this was coming. The Salemite asked Paul recently if they could be friends. However, the offer was refused. Instead of it driving Will away, he seemed even more intrigued by Sonny’s former flame.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Will has a major decision to make. Knowing that his feelings for Paul are not going away, he ends things with Sonny. This will leave the hopeful Kiriakis heartbroken. However, it is better that it happens now. The more time that passes, the more confident Sonny becomes that their marriage will be restored. It isn’t fair to Will, Sonny, or Paul to allow that to happen.

Some fans believe that Sonny won’t take the heartbreak well. He could become angry and bitter. He doesn’t seem to assign any blame toward Will. Even when the amnesiac was the one making the first moves, Sonny was quick to blame Paul. There are viewers that speculate he could get vengeful. However, fans will just have to wait and see how Sonny responds to having his hopes and dreams shattered by the man he loves.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.