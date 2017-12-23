Edgar Martinez Hall Of Fame Vote: Update On BBWAA Public Ballot Count

The Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame vote is starting to give Seattle Mariners fans hope that this will be the year that Cooperstown finally sends an invite. The Baseball Writers Association of America is starting to give heavy hints that the current vote is going to be in favor of Martinez as well if the early results serve as a prediction about how it will all turn out.

In his ninth season on the ballot, Martinez is running out of time to be inducted by the BBWAA, despite the stats that support him being one of the best hitters the game has seen. A report by baseball analyst Ryan Thibodaux has been tracking ballots that have been made public by the voters. A 95th ballot was just counted, as submitted by writer Jack Curry.

Adding the support of Jack Curry to the Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame votes gives him 81 out of a possible 97 thus far. Martinez has appeared on 83.5 percent of the current ballots, with a minimum of 75 percent necessary for induction. It is estimated that there will be 416 ballots cast this year, meaning at least 312 votes is necessary to be elected from the 2018 HOH ballot. While Martinez is on the right track, he still needs a lot of additional support to make the cut this year.

Edgar Martinez ranks among the top sluggers of all-time in career OPS. #EdgarHOF More: https://t.co/xwww8Rgm7x pic.twitter.com/iaXV2U0xyP — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) December 23, 2017

As for the players leading the way on the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot, Chippers Jones is at 97.9 percent, Jim Thome is at 96.9 percent, Vlad Guerrero is at 93.8 percent, and Trevor Hoffman is at 80.4 percent. This means that if the voting ended today (December 23), there would be five players making the cut for the induction ceremony in summer 2018.

Just missing the cut, so far, are Roger Clemens at 70.1 percent, Curt Schilling at 69.1 percent, and Barry Bonds is at 69.1 percent. Those are huge increases for each of the three players, but this is also only based on the ballots of writers who wanted to make their opinions public. There are still roughly 321 ballots left to be counted.

The official announcement of the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be made on January 24, 2018, and BBWAA voters have until December 31 to officially file their ballots. Edgar Martinez will need to appear on a lot of those ballots in order to make the cut this year and early indications are that the 2018 class is going to be a big one.