Duggar Family Approves Jill Duggar Wearing Pants As Derick Dillard Takes Baby Boys To His Family Home

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have come up with various rules over the years to make sure that they raise their 19 kids with morals and values. As Christians living in the Bible Belt, the Duggar family is known for their religious and conservative ways of living. But, as their kids get married and move away from the family home, they are starting to live by their own rules and shed the outdated codes that they grew up with.

Jill Duggar became the latest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar to have broken free from their rules. She first appeared wearing pants at the amusement park that she and her siblings frequented when she was younger. This time, she was with her own baby boys and, instead of wearing a skirt, wore a pair of jeans.

She got the support of her husband, Derick Dillard when he posted a picture of Jill wearing pants on his Twitter. While he has caused a fair amount of negative press on this social media account, it looks like this post showed how he is willing to accept his wife breaking free from a skirts-only rule.

Just a few days before Christmas, even her parents came on Facebook to approve Jill wearing pants. They shared a picture that Derick first uploaded to his Instagram account.

The fact that her parents are accepting the fact that Jill is no longer following Michelle’s dress code also got Counting On fans on her side.

“It’s good to see the sisters still enjoy spending time together,” one fan commented. “I’m a little surprised to see Jill wearing pants, but they are married adults and it’s time for them to make there own rules & standards.”

“I never thought I’d see Jill wearing pants,” another wrote.

With the approval from her parents, Jill is joining her husband as he finds himself back home with his baby boys. Considering that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are in the Bahamas, Jill and Derick may be spending Christmas at his mother’s house.

This year has been a year of change for the Dillards. Earlier this year, they wrapped up their missionary work in El Salvador and decided to move permanently back to Arkansas. Then they greeted their second baby, Samuel Dillard, into the family. Derick made a splash when he took to GoFundMe to ask Counting On fans for $10,000 as he goes through his year with Cross Church College.

The biggest reveal for Counting On fans was when Derick confirmed on Twitter that he and his family will no longer be a part of the beloved reality TV series.