Beth Chapman Posts New Selfie From Bed As Fans Wish Her A ‘Mele Kalikimaka’

Beth Chapman has posted another selfie on Instagram to her followers’ delight. The reality star shared a selfie from bed this time around, alongside one of her dogs. The captionless photo is one of Beth’s more provocative posts as she appears only to be sporting a bedsheet.

The new photo was posted this afternoon and has over 2,000 likes in under an hour. Many of the commenters wished Beth a “Mele Kalikimaka,” which is Hawaiian for “Merry Christmas.” Beth wished the Hawaiian holiday greeting to her fans many times in the last few days as Christmas comes closer and closer. She often hashtags the popular greeting, which gained notoriety in a Bing Crosby song in 1989’s Christmas Vacation starring Chevy Chase.

Beth has been preparing for Kalikimaka by sharing videos on Facebook with her fans and a Christmas collage on her Instagram page. The mother-of-four shared photos of wrapped gifts, as well as her playing with a fun Christmas Snapchat filter. Beth admitted to having an extremely busy week leading up to Christmas and hoped to get some cooking done soon.

The On the Hunt star has an extremely supportive fan base, whose loyalty rivals any other famed reality star. Whenever Beth posts a photo on Instagram, her followers rush to the comment section to remark on her beauty and send their well wishes to her and her family.

A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:25am PST

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, fans were freaking out over a Christmas photo Beth had posted alongside one of her friends. The photo was a taken at a toy drive in Hawaii, and the 51-year-old was complimented on her hair and make-up.

Beth’s fans became more dedicated after it was announced she was suffering from stage two throat cancer earlier this year. Luckily, she was declared cancer-free and fans learned of the amazing news when her TV special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives aired last month on A&E.

All of the reality stars photos are flooded with comments from fans wishing Beth good health in 2018 as she and her family recover from an extremely tough year. Beth also shared a video on her Facebook this week which featured text and a sad emoji hoping for a better year to come.