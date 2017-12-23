‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: What Really Happened To Snoke

Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi has become a polarizing film, dividing the Star Wars community for many reasons.

One of which is the fate of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and how the seven-foot tall humanoid that is supposed to be this powerful Sith is dead by the second act of the film.

Snoke is one of the most mysterious characters that poked the interest of fans in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which is why he became the subject of many theories and speculations—majority, if not all, imagining him as potent as Darth Plagueis.

While some believe that he really has met his end in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, some, who might be branded by those who think otherwise as in-denial about how petty the character simply is, speculate he will be back with a vengeance in Star Wars: Episode 9.

One of these people is the popular Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory, who believes that fans have not seen the last of Snoke. According to him, it is more likely that he is alive than dead.

He speculates that like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) during the final act of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Snoke was Force projecting himself in that room during his meeting with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley). He was trying to see if his apprentice would betray him knowing full well that he is unable to overcome the conflict within him.

While Luke made sure he will not be physically wounded by a lightsaber or anything that the First Order throws at him, Snoke made it so that Kylo Ren can physically hurt him to give the illusion that he killed him.

Star Wars Theory added that Snoke made himself appear less disfigured than he was in Star Wars: The Force Awakens the way Luke made himself look younger.

Snoke in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Disney and Lucasfilm

Speaking of his appearance, fans also pointed out that with all his disfigurement and gashing wounds, Snoke looks like someone who has faced death a lot of times so what happened to him in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is really not a new affair to him.

But perhaps the most interesting is the intriguing image found on the Ahch-To temple, which, when examined closely, features an image that resembles Snoke.

According to the official Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary, this image shows “the Prime Jedi, the first in the Order, in a state of meditation and balance.”

Star Wars Theory points out how it divides at the center. In a literal sense, it shows that the person has been cracked through the middle of the head, like something has escaped from within. This could be what happened to Snoke, which would explain the massive gash on his head.

Also notice how the former First Order leader emphasizes the importance of balance in the Force, how he knows that as Kylo Ren becomes more powerful with the dark side, Rey, who he described as his counterpart in the light, also rises in power.

Snoke was always said to be ancient, and this could be why. He could be somehow connected to the Prime Jedi, if not the actual one himself, but corrupted.

Star Wars Theory also emphasizes that with tons of new information revealed about Snoke, it is impossible that all he gets in the sequel trilogy is less than 10 minutes of screen time.

It is unclear yet what his true intentions really are. While many believe that Snoke was a character whose sole purpose was to set up Kylo Ren’s rise as the big bad come Star Wars: Episode 9 in the way Darth Vader marked his return to the light by killing the Emperor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, there are still a lot of questions left unanswered that pave the way for his possible comeback.

Rey as seen in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Disney and Lucasfilm

It is revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that Kylo Ren and Rey were connected through the Force by Snoke. After the Battle of Crait, this very connection kicked in again.

If it was really him who is behind everything, it is either the connection has become permanent (the two may have found a way to trigger it themselves) or Snoke is still somewhere out there, reading into their minds and gathering everything he could to prepare for his big return.

In line with this, the revelations through this Force connection—that Kylo Ren’s future includes him turning to the light side—means the villain slot could be emptied if it were to happen and Snoke could very well reclaim it in Star Wars: Episode 9.

However, it is important to note how Rey has closed her doors, quite literally in fact, on Kylo Ren in the final moments of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was a symbolic way to show that they are meant to be enemies and not allies.

Whether or not Snoke will return in Star Wars: Episode 9 remains to be seen. Of course, in the world of Star Wars, death rarely marks the end of the journey for Force users.

Force ghosts, as revealed in Yoda’s appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, can interact with the living in ways that fans have not seen before. This could be the case for Snoke as well.