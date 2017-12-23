Beth Chapman Cancer Diagnosis: Beth Shares Hopeful Holiday Wishes After A ‘Really Tough Year’

Beth Chapman may be struggling with cancer treatments, but that isn’t stopping the reality television star from keeping a hopeful perspective for the year to come.

Earlier this year, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter shared with fans that she had been diagnosed with stage two throat cancer and was starting a round of treatment. In the weeks that followed, Chapman shared a number of updates with fans about her treatment and the outlook she is keeping.

Going into 2018, Beth Chapman is trying to remain upbeat. In the days before Christmas, she shared a message on Facebook acknowledging that it had been “a really tough year” but that she had hope going into 2018. The post, which originally came from a page called Sun Gazing, read, “It’s been a really tough year but I’ve learned a lot. Dear God, please make 2018 easier, with less stress and more laughter, love and abundance.”

It was no coincidence that Chapman made a reference to a higher power in the Facebook post. She has repeatedly said that her faith has been an important component of her life and she is leaning on it in these difficult times.

This is not the first time that Beth Chapman has kept a positive outlook despite her difficult cancer diagnosis. In an interview with People magazine in November, she shared that she was determined to keep living her life even amid treatments that take a lot out of her.

“I knew I couldn’t let it take me over,” Beth Chapman said. “I had to keep moving, every day, moving forward. That’s all you can do when you get a diagnosis like this. So I take it each day at a time. And I’ll fight it with all that I have.”

Duane Chapman has also praised his wife’s toughness, saying she is “so proud” of his wife and the determination she has shown. But Chapman also noted that the prognosis is frightening, noting that she has about a 50/50 chance of surviving based on cancer statistics.

Beth Chapman has also basked in the love and support of her fans. Many have shared their best wishes on Beth’s social media pages, sharing their own stories of overcoming cancer and offering thoughts and prayers for Beth and husband Duane Chapman.