‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Chabby’ Scheme To Save DiMera Dynasty, Chad And Abigail Plot To Stop Stefan

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for January 2018 reveal Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife, Abigail (Marci Miller) will scheme to stop Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). The new Salemite has a plan in place and it will be up to “Chabby” to stop him from achieving this goal.

Tyler Christopher’s character seems to want more than just a piece of the inheritance. Stefan and his mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) are up to no good, but can they be stopped before it’s too late? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Vivian will make an announcement. Then, Stefan will have his own news to share with Chad and Abigail.

DOOL spoilers from SoapCentral reveal that the surprising news could cause problems with an empire that is already in peril. Of course, it is talking about the DiMera family. With all of the recent surprises and the corporate sabotage, another explosive revelation could cause the family to crumble.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased months ago that the DiMeras would be trying to identify an “outside interloper.” The last time it was mentioned, the sabotage cost the family business millions of dollars. It was speculated that Vivian and Stefan were behind it. This seems accurate, especially considering the new spoiler that “Chabby” scheme to stop Stefan.

However, Chad and Abigail might be in for a shock with the newest revelation. In Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati pondered which side Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) was on. Is he really gunning for his family, or could he have been playing them all along? Since he can’t get what he wants quickly enough from Chad, is it possible that he switched sides?

If this is accurate, then Chad, Abigail, and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will be in for a tough battle. It’s one thing to have an old enemy and her mysterious son create problems. It’s quite another if one of their team players is a member of the family, like Andre. Someone who has been trusted. A person who knows all of the weaknesses and where to hit so that it hurts the most.

Even though Stefan is a DiMera, that doesn’t mean he wants what is best for the family or their corporate interests. Remember, his mother is the vengeful villainess Vivian Alamain. He was probably brought up with certain beliefs about the DiMeras, trained to do whatever it takes to get results. As for Vivian’s motive, it’s all about revenge. As Susan Seaforth Hayes teased at Days Of Days, Vivian is back with vengeance.

