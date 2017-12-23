Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Arrive In Kentucky To Celebrate Christmas Together

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules will be celebrating Christmas together after reliving Jax’s cheating scandal from earlier this year. Fans of the hit Bravo reality series watched the drama unfold for the couple which happened seven months ago. The famous duo has been working on their relationship and have remained together despite Jax’s cheating ways.

Things seem to be going well for the pair, as they both announced they would be heading to Brittany’s home state of Kentucky for Christmas. On Thursday, Jax announced he would be leaving Los Angeles as he would be heading to 3 states before returning home after the holidays. According to Jax, his first stop is Kentucky alongside Brittany, then stopping in Miami for New Year’s Eve, then visiting Tampa, and ending his trip in Michigan.

Despite staying fairly silent on social media as the scandal plays out on TV, Brittany shared the news of her L.A. departure last night as she announced she was heading home to Kentucky.

It appears Jax will be welcomed with open arms as Brittany’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, responded to his tweet with excitement yesterday. Sherri expressed joy over seeing Jax and Brittany, as well as their two dogs Kingsley and Monroe.

Sherri’s excitement comes as a shock, as the mother tweeted in to Watch What Happens Live two weeks ago during Jax’s appearance. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Brittany’s mother slammed Jax and asked: “what makes you think you can be faithful to my daughter now?” The audience cringed as Jax’s face became flushed, but it appears it all may be behind them now.

The couple arrived safely in Kentucky and are weathering out the snow that so many Americans are out in today. Jax shared a video to his Twitter account of Brittany driving down the interstate in Kentucky as snow hit their windshield.

Many fans are showing support for the couple as they celebrate Christmas together and prepare for a new year. Some Vanderpump Rules fans weren’t too thrilled Brittany decided to bring Jax along, as some questioned if she would ever learn.

To see how the rest of the drama unfolds regarding Jax’s cheating scandal, watch Vanderpump Rules every Monday night at 9 pm EST on Bravo.