‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Is Not Being Canceled [Debunked]

Fear not loyal Chrisley Knows Best fans, the show’s eccentric patriarch has confirmed his reality show is not being canceled despite rumors. Todd Chrisley took to Instagram and Twitter today to debunk the fake news stories circulating on the internet. An unidentified clickbait article is at the source of Todd’s recent post, which claims he decided to remove the show from USA.

Todd took to Twitter first to dispell the rumors he read in the article, as he admitted he was being flooded with questions from fans regarding the fake story.

“…for all of you asking if I have decided to close the curtain on Chrisley Knows best, The answer is NO,” he tweeted to his 376,000 followers.

The 48-year-old claimed the unidentified article suggesting the cancelation of the show was just in order for a website to get clicks. Todd announced he and his family would stay on the air as long as their viewers wanted them too.

According to Deadline, the season premiere of Season 5 of Chrisley Knows Best brought in 2.9 million viewers, the highest of any season. The reality program consistently sees a steady rise in viewers year after year. Canceling the hit show just doesn’t make any sense.

After posting on Twitter, Todd also posted the news to his Instagram page where he added some extra information.

“Don’t be suckered in by these folks trying to cash in on our name.”

He then went on to say he and his family are currently filming their sixth season, which was confirmed back in August, and they have no plans to stop.

Fans were more than relieved at Todd’s posts and filled the comment sections with “thank you’s” and declarations of how much they adore the show. Todd’s tweet has been liked almost 3,000 times and has been retweeted 225 times. The Instagram post has 46,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments.

Todd isn’t the only reality star calling out fake news recently. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently debunked a story claiming her husband Marc Daly was demanding $25,000 to film a scene for the show. Like Todd, Kenya claimed the news story was just to gain “clicks for pennies,” and then encouraged the author to get a real job.

Season 6 of Chrisley Knows Best will premiere in March 2018 on USA.