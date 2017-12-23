Mariah Carey Plans To Redeem Herself After Last Year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Mariah Carey will get another shot at redeeming herself after last year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” mishap at Times Square.

ABC recently released a statement that Carey will make an appearance at the 2017 “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Carey’s performance a year ago was controversial and every bit disastrous. The global idol started her performance well, but quickly changed as she started singing her hit song “Emotions.” She appeared to be clueless all throughout her performance and was looking at the corner as if something was amiss. Carey claimed that her earpiece failed, insisting that people at the Dick Clark Productions allegedly subverted her performance to get more ratings. Dick Clark Productions denied the allegations, saying that Mariah’s claim was untrue.

The incident resulted in a conflict between both parties, with Mariah saying that the unfortunate event would not have happened if the founder of Dick Clark Production is still alive.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business… I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” Mariah told Entertainment Weekly.

ABC will air this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 8 P.M. December 31st. Other singers including Sugarland, Camila Cabello, and Nick Jonas will also perform on the show.

Greg Allen / Invision/AP Images

The Grammy winner is best known for her five-octave vocal range and impeccable vocal acrobatics. Some of her hits include “Power of Love,” “Heart Breaker,” and the Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The pop icon’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” still manages to hit the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 9 after releasing 23 years ago. The same song is also one of the highest viewed videos on YouTube and currently ranks at the fourth spot. Mariah co-wrote the song with Walter Aganasieff in 1994, which has since become a Christmas classic.