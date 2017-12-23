Florida Woman Arrested After Family Has Stroller Stolen From Them At Walt Disney World

Many people believe that being inside the friendly confines of Walt Disney World means that you are safe from all wrongdoing, but unfortunately, that isn’t the case. A recent story posted on Facebook told of a family who was visiting the Magic Kingdom and had their stroller with all of their belongings stolen from outside of an attraction they were riding. In a bit of a Christmas miracle, though, they were able to get it back and see justice served.

A man named Dave Diaz was vacationing in Magic Kingdom and enjoying the day with his family when it took a sour turn. Upon exiting Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid, the family learned their stroller and belongings had been stolen from the place where it was parked outside the attraction.

The family of four was quite distraught to find their diapers, wipes, jackets, and other belongings were taken, but Diaz wanted to let the world know. He took to Facebook and made a rather lengthy post about the incident which was shared a number of times and actually helped lead to some good news.

Not only did they get their belongings back, but the woman responsible for stealing the stroller has been arrested.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the items were stolen last Saturday and Diaz soon noticed items that looked just like his stolen items listed on a Facebook Marketplace. Upon contacting the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover investigator reached out to the seller who was known as “Amanda Freedom.”

The investigator spoke with Freedom, whose real name is Amanda Poyner, and settled on a selling price of $650. They met in person and after handing Poyner $660, the woman handed the officer a car seat and stroller which were the same ones taken from Diaz.

The proper match was confirmed by a serial number provided by the family.

While counting the money handed to her by the investigator, Poyner was arrested and she has been charged with a felony of dealing in stolen property.

Many believe that the Disney Parks are safe locations to forget about your cares and worries while having a good time. That may be true to an extent, but it shouldn’t stop anyone from being cautious of other people who are in the parks with them. In the case of Dave Diaz and his family, they went to Magic Kingdom for a fun vacation and had their stroller stolen from them while riding a ride, but things turned out alright in the end.