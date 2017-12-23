‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera And Wife Nicole Boyd Welcomes Son Phoenix Wolf

Bam Margera, the 38-year-old former Jackass and Viva La Bam star and his wife Nicole Boyd have welcomed their first child together, a little boy named Phoenix Wolf Margera.

Margera shared the special occasion via Instagram on Saturday with expectant fans. In the photo, Nikki Boyd held their son close in her hospital bed moments after giving birth. The Viva La Bam star captioned the photo with the unique name of his son, “Phoenix Wolf.”

Bam and Nikki, who were married in Reykjavik, Iceland in 2013, had long settled on a name before their son entered the world. The couple revealed to People magazine three months ago that “the name Phoenix just kind of followed” he and wife Nicole Boyd Margera “around.” Bam added, “I said it and everybody liked it, so we stuck with that.”

Margera first met his wife at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, California. This is the same place his brother Jess Margera’s band CKY was performing. In addition to this, the group’s 2017 album was titled, The Phoenix.

Bam Margera became one of the most popular skateboarders in the industry who crossed over to mainstream celebrity status with multiple television shows on MTV that filmed him and his close buddies pulling pranks, skateboarding, and doing stunts that injured their bodies for ratings.

The Inquisitr previously reported Bam Margera’s candid interview with VICELAND in which he discussed the struggles that he had with alcoholism and bulimia throughout the years. Margera and his mother, April, revealed that in the early 2000s that Bam battled with an eating disorder, according to E News.

“When you’re on camera a lot… people have a lot to say… He always wanted to have this very slim, slim look. A lot of it happened when he became good friends with [HIM singer] Ville Valo.”

From there, Margera said that he began drinking more and more to curb his appetite, which ultimately manifested itself into behaviors associated with bulimia.

“Ville drank a lot… He’s the loveliest man ever, but he never ate. He just drank. I think Bam started sipping on a beer because he liked the way he looked.”

According to Bam’s mom, the MTV star started to replace eating meals with heavy drinking. April said that she witnessed her son immediately excuse himself and go to the bathroom after they would go out to dinner.

“I’d say, ‘Are you throwing up?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, yeah. Sometimes I throw up and that way I’m not gonna get fat.'”

Bam also recalled a time in London when woke up in the afternoon and watched Valo crack open a beer from the hotel’s mini bar. Margera said this was the first time that he was introduced to “day drinking.”

In 2016, Margera moved to Europe to sober up and to rekindle his passion for skateboarding. His previous battle with alcohol peaked during his five-year hiatus from the sport due to bone spurs. Bam said that he is thankful to be skating again after his struggle with alcohol addiction.