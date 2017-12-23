Kenya Moore Blasts ‘Fake News’ Story, Plans Second Wedding To Marc Daly With ‘RHOA’ Star As Bridesmaid

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took to Twitter to deny a report about her husband Marc Daly alleged demands to appear on the RHOA franchise. The 46-year-old former model also detailed plans for her second wedding and reveals which RHOA castmate will be a bridesmaid.

According to a Radar Online report, Kenya’s hubby Marc Daly reportedly demanded $25,000 to film a scene on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya Moore responded to the rumor, calling it a “fake news” story in a Twitter takedown.

“This story is completely false. My husband has NEVER asked for a penny to do this show,” Kenya Moore tweeted. “You people disgust me with your constant regurgitation of #fakenews just so you can get a click for pennies. Get a real job losers.”

The publication claims that a source within the production team revealed that Marc Daly demanded the huge pay for a cameo and wanted a say on the final cut.

Leading up to the RHOA Season 10 release, TMZ reported that Marc Daly dislikes how the show portrays men and he was not willing to appear on the series.

None of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members have met Kenya’s husband, which led some to believe that her marriage is fake. On her Bravo blog, Kenya revealed her plans to have a second wedding to Marc Daly, which will silence the doubters.

The former model describes it as a big summer wedding; therefore, Kenya and Marc will be renewing their vows about one year since they tied the knot in St. Lucia.

Cynthia revealed that she was upset that she was not invited to the wedding or allowed to meet Marc during her trip to New York in the last episode of RHOA. Ms. Bailey also defended Kenya’s marriage and got visibly upset when Nene questioned the validity of the marriage. In her blog, Kenya states that Cynthia has every right to be upset and revealed that she will be one of her bridesmaids.

Since Kenya is making the revelation on her Bravo blog, fans can assume that the second wedding will be filmed for RHOA. It has not yet been confirmed whether Marc Daly will appear in the current season of the series.

Kenya Moore’s father will also get the chance to walk her down the aisle in the summer 2018 wedding. And there is no mention of Kim Zolciak getting a wedding invitation.