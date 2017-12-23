Demi Lovato Calls SpaceX Rocket Launch ‘Bulls***,’ Says It Was A ‘UFO’

Demi Lovato isn’t buying Elon Musk’s explanation of the SpaceX rocket launch on December 22. After a number of California residents were left confused by the lights in the sky following the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket by the company this week, Demi took to social media to make it clear that she didn’t believe the official explanation that it was a rocket launching 10 satellites into orbit.

Taking to Twitter this week after seeing the bizarre shapes in the sky, Demi appeared to suggest that she believes the trail was left by a possible alien spacecraft as she called out Elon’s explanation as being a rocket launch sending satellites into space “bulls**t” on the social media site.

“I’m calling bulls**t on SpaceX’s excuse,” Lovato hit back on social media in a tweet which has already gained more than 44,000 likes in just over eight hours.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer then went on to claim the object in the sky was a “UFO” before adding that many other similar objects have been seen in the skies that resemble the latest sighting.

“That s***’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!” the singer, who performed on The Voice Season 13 grand finale earlier this week, then continued.

Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea pic.twitter.com/GUIHpKkkp5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

Demi’s suspicious tweet came shortly after Elon appeared to poke fun at those claiming the launch was a UFO, as he uploaded a video of the rocket in the sky to his Twitter account alongside the tongue in cheek caption, “Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea.”

Lovato hasn’t yet followed up on her initial message posted to the social media site following the launch, though the singer’s more than 53 million followers had some very mixed responses to her tweet.

Many joked about the singer’s seemingly pretty outlandish allegation, noting that SpaceX had actually confirmed the launch days before the sighting over the west coast.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

“Honey you are okay?? They’ve been talking about the launch for days! You getting enough water and sleep?” one fan responded to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, while another told the former Disney star on the social media site, “Demi, it’s not a UFO” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“What would it take to convince you that it was a rocket launch?” a third then asked Demi.

But while Lovato’s yet to respond to her fan’s tweets after posting the controversial message about the SpaceX launch on December 22, the star has been pretty vocal about her belief in UFOs, aliens, and other phenomena in the past.

Demi spoke about her love of all things paranormal during a 2014 interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she admitted that she believes in both aliens and mermaids.

Telling the late night host that she “knows” aliens are real during the interview, Lovato questioned on the show three years ago, “How self-centered would we be as humans to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?”

Demi then added that she’d also seen an “extremely convincing” documentary that also convinced her that mermaids exist.

Lovato suggested at the time that the mythical sea creatures could potentially be an “alien species that lives in parts of the Indian Ocean we’ve never explored before.”