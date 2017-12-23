Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kim Kardashian Baby Boom Doesn’t Make Kendall Jenner Happy As Cool Kid-Free Aunt [Rumor]

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) tends to put the famous cast into categories. Kendall Jenner is the supermodel, climbing up the competitive fashion industry ladder. Kim Kardashian has become known as the queen of nude selfies and fame, while Kylie Jenner is on her big sister’s designer heels when it comes to the clever use of social media and cutting-edge style. Khloe Kardashian famously went from being categorized as the “chubby” sister with a wicked tongue to the “fitspo” diet diva, while Kourtney Kardashian is the mom of three who turned heads by dating Justin Bieber.

Now, however, the KUWTK clan seems to have divided itself into four camps, three of which focus on kids: Proud mom (Kourtney and Kim); pregnant first-time mom (Khloe and reportedly Kylie); expecting mom (Kim via surrogate), and kid-free single (Kendall). Speculation has soared about how Kendall feels regarding the baby boom created by her sisters. Is Jenner happy for Kylie, Khloe, and Kim, and content to play the role of the “cool” aunt? Is Kendall jealous, or perhaps even desiring her own baby bump?

Kendall Jenner Rumored To Be “Happy” Cool Aunt

A report from Hollywood Life via Gossip Cop claimed that Kendall is ecstatic about her role as the kid-free relative to the two Kardashian sisters’ kids as well as Jenner’s alleged future baby, along with Khloe’s just-confirmed future child. While there’s no denying Khloe’s happiness about her pregnancy after she gushed about it on Instagram, Kendall reportedly is content to be an outsider looking in at all the moms for now.

Jenner reportedly has taken time to compare how she feels not having kids or being pregnant with how her sisters feel. The baby boom has reportedly made her sisters closer. As Kylie and Khloe prepare for their first babies, Kourtney can give them advice in her role as the mom with the most children (three). Kim gets the honor of looking forward to a new baby via surrogate, while also having enough experience with her two kids to provide pregnant Jenner and Kardashian with baby tips.

Kendall Jenner Counts “Lucky Stars” That She’s Not Pregnant

But an insider told Hollywood Life that Kendall isn’t feeling any envy. On the contrary, Jenner is reportedly thankful that she’s not pregnant.

“[Kendall Jenner is] happy being the cool aunt while all her sisters are moms. [Kendall is] counting her lucky stars that she DOESN’T have a child yet.”

The supposed Calabasas insider (a reference to the city where some members of the KUWTK clan reside) said that Jenner has decided that she would rather rank as the “coolest aunt” rather than limit her options with a baby. Kendall also reportedly is enjoying her romance with Blake Griffin, described as her “boy toy.”

What The Heck Is A "Calabasas Insider" And Why Would One Be Talking About Kendall Jenner's Feelings On Motherhood? https://t.co/nnGMFJSr1i — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) December 23, 2017

However, Gossip Cop pointed out that the tale about Kendall being happy without kids contradicts an autumn tale that Jenner and her boyfriend were talking about having children together. A source told Gossip Cop that the new rumors are not true about Kendall being happy in her role as the “cool,” kid-free aunt to all of her sisters’ children.

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Dream of Having Children

Last year, Jenner even announced her dream about having kids. Teen Vogue reported that Kendall based her vision on Kylie’s confession that she wanted to have children and live on a farm in the not-so-distant future. Kylie had admitted that by the time she was 30, Jenner wanted to live on a farm with kids.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner want to have children, but Kylie just took the fast track on the baby boom express. KGC-247 / STAR MAX/IP/AP Images

Kylie’s description of her life when she reaches 30 sparked Kendall to describe her own dream life after modeling.

“If I were building my perfect world…, I’d have a beautiful, secluded house in Malibu with a gorgeous husband and a couple of kids.”

As a model, Jenner chose to admire other women who have succeeded after their supermodel careers. Kendall revealed that observing women such as Cindy Crawford and Gisele enjoy “chill but extremely fortunate and blessed lives” has shown her “exactly” what she wants in her own life. It appears as if that baby boom may continue, with Jenner going from the “cool,” kid-free aunt to a mom just like Kylie, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney. Fortunately, Kris Jenner has plenty of experience giving baby showers.