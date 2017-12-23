Kim Kardashian Reportedly Urging Kylie Jenner To Confirm Pregnancy So She Doesn’t ‘Overshadow’ Her

Kim Kardashian is allegedly worried little sister Kylie Jenner’s impending pregnancy announcement could “overshadow” the birth of her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate. According to reports, Kim is urging Kylie to come clean and confirm once and for all that she’s pregnant sooner rather than later so the focus can be back on her in January.

A source recently alleged to The Sun that Kardashian has been strongly encouraging Jenner to reveal the big pregnancy news to the world. The star has refused to confirm reports she’s pregnant with her first child since they first surfaced back in September, and now Kim has supposedly been pushing even harder since sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed she’s pregnant earlier this week.

“Kim is urging Kylie to tell the world about pregnancy – look how excited everyone was to hear about Khloe’s baby,” a Keeping Up With the Kardashians insider told the British outlet of Kardashian’s alleged plan this week.

The insider claimed that Kanye’s wife is so desperate to have her little sister make an announcement soon because she wants January to be all about the birth of her third child. She confirmed on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that a surrogate is pregnant with their baby before revealing during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the baby is a girl.

“Kim is so keen for Kylie to get her news out there… so Kylie’s announcement doesn’t overshadow Kim’s baby arriving,” said The Sun’s source, claiming that Kardashian already has big plans to introduce her new baby into the world and wants the spotlight to firmly be on her immediate family.

“Kim’s surrogate is due early January and Kim will be doing a beautiful baby photo shoot with the new arrival just like she did with North and Saint,” the insider alleged of why Kim is supposedly so desperate for Jenner to announce her pregnancy in the coming days.

“Kim is so excited about the birth of her third child,” they continued of the soon-to-be mom of three, adding that the reality star “can’t wait to share it with the world and her fans.”

However, according to the source, “Kylie is dragging her heels” about confirming she’s pregnant because she wants her boyfriend Travis Scott to be involved in the reveal.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Allegedly, the 20-year-old reality star “wants to do a whole photo shoot” with the rapper, likely similar to the image Khloe posted which showed her boyfriend Tristan Thompson cradling her baby bump, but noted that Travis has been away for a while on tour.

Notably, Kardashian appeared to potentially confirm both Kylie and Khloe’s baby news with a slip of the tongue during the recent Christmas special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after she referred to all the “babies” joining the family in 2018 during a family meal where Jenner hid her tummy behind a table.

Neither Kim nor Kylie has confirmed the latest report suggesting Kardashian is desperate to have her little sister announce her news over the coming days, though Jenner has taken a big step back from the spotlight ever since reports claimed she was expecting her first child back in September.

While she’s still refusing to officially confirm she’s pregnant, a source alleged to Radar Online earlier this year that the star has supposedly been struggling with her changing body and hasn’t been coping too well with her pregnancy.

An insider claimed last month that Kim’s youngest sister is “horrified at how her body has ballooned up” and doesn’t even want to leave her home, never mind going public with a baby reveal in a magazine or on social media.

“Kylie doesn’t even want to leave the house right now,” the site’s Kardashian source continued in November, claiming that Kylie is supposedly “telling her family that she is going to stay inside until she is skinny again.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E!