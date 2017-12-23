‘Fuller House’ Creator Admits He Was Disappointed By D.J.-Steve Breakup In Original ‘Full House’ Series

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Fuller House Season 3B

Fuller House fans have been following D.J. Tanner Fuller’s (Candace Cameron Bure) Steve-DJ-Matt love triangle ever since the Netflix Full House spinoff made its debut in 2016. Three seasons later, the widowed mom of three still hasn’t found her happily ever after, but she’s inching closer thanks to a sleep-talking confession that had her high school boyfriend, Steve (Scott Weinger), finally getting a clue.

While D.J. and Steve aren’t Instagram official yet, fans can expect them to be future Fuller House lovebirds for real this time because their breakup has been bothering show creator Jeff Franklin for more than 20 years.

In an interview with TV Line, Franklin revealed that it was always in his plan to reunite D.J. and her first love on Fuller House and that he was actually disappointed in the turn the original Full House series took after he left the show back in Season 6. While Franklin moved on to helm the sitcom Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, he watched in horror from afar as D.J. and Steve broke up on Full House. So when the Fuller House spinoff got the green light two decades later, Franklin knew what he had to do.

“I was always disappointed in what happened on Full House when I left the show,” Franklin told TV Line.

“I thought Steve and D.J. were a really great couple and the audience was very invested in them. The fact that the producers chose to break them up, and the storylines that followed, were not big crowd-pleasers. That always bothered me. So I looked at this show as an opportunity to let Steve and D.J. get back together someday and have a chance and see what happens.”

While Franklin admitted that it was always his intention to give D.J. and Steve’s relationship another chance, he knew he wanted to throw a lot of obstacles in their way—hence the introduction of Matt Harmon (John Brotherton), D.J.’s hunky veterinary partner and short-term fiancé. The Fuller House creator explained that the love triangle storyline was created because he didn’t want recently widowed D.J. to jump back into Steve’s arms right away.

But what Fuller House writers didn’t expect was for fans to fall in love with Matt, too. Franklin admitted that the show may have done “too good a job” with the love triangle and that it actually became a struggle to decide if D.J and Matt should break up on Fuller House.

But in the end, it seems, true (high school) love will prevail.

“It got to be a really difficult decision about whether we were going to finally break up D.J. and Matt and let Steve have a chance,” Franklin told TV Line. “It became a tough decision because we all got invested in Matt Harmon. But hopefully, the audience will forgive us for that and enjoy finally letting Steve and D.J. be a couple again after all these years.”

Fuller House Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.