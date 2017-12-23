‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Weekly Preview Features Abe Embracing JJ, Answered Prayers For Theo

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) forgives JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). The weekly preview, which can be watched below, also shows the two men in a warm embrace. Answered prayers will also be a theme when Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) wakes up from his coma.

The official website for NBC released the weekly preview, which shows that Christmas is a time of miracles for the Salemites. Following JJ’s plan to end his life, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) showed up in time to save him. However, that is not the only miracle that the fictional town will experience.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Abe will grant Jennifer Horton’s (Melissa Reeves) request. He will pay JJ a visit and have an emotional conversation with the detective. In the preview clip, Abe says that he can’t keep punishing JJ. His eyes filled with tears, he reaches out and hugs the tormented young man.

Jennifer knew that there were only two things that would help her son. Either Theo had to wake up or Abe had to forgive JJ. It turns out that not just one, but both of those things are meant to happen.

In the Days of our Lives preview clip, everyone is gathered around Theo’s hospital bed. This includes Abe, JJ, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams), Lani Price (Sal Stowers), Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Many have their eyes shut and they are holding hands in prayer. Suddenly, Theo begins to wake up. Abe sheds tears of joy because he had nearly given up hope that his son would ever emerge from his coma.

Even though this is a wonderful moment for Theo’s loved ones, the battle is not over yet. The young man faces a long recovery. After being shot by JJ, he had to undergo emergency surgery. A complication from that operation is what led to Theo falling into a coma. There is a rumor that Theo ends up paralyzed, but that has not been confirmed.

What is known for sure is that Kyler Pettis is leaving Days of our Lives. His exit storyline will be him going to a one-year rehabilitation program in order to help him recover from his injuries. Now that Theo wakes up, it is only a matter of time before fans will have to say goodbye to the young man.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.