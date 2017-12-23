WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan’s In-Ring Return Is Now Inevitable, Could Even Leave WWE If Things Don’t Workout

Daniel Bryan’s return has been one the most anticipated event and discussed topic ever since he retired due to medical reasons. Bryan continued seeking medical treatment and worked persistently to become fit for an in-ring return to wrestling. Contrary to this, WWE maintained a clear stand that Bryan has retired as a wrestler due to his concussions.

Reports suggest that WWE is not keen on clearing Daniel Bryan for wrestling ever again. One of the reasons for such a firm stand is the lawsuits filed against WWE by former wrestlers claiming long-term effects due to concussions suffered while working with WWE. It is being rumored that Vince McMahon will consider Bryan’s in-ring return only if cleared by Dr. Joseph Maroon.

Daniel Bryan revealed a few details about his in-ring return when he spoke with radio personality, Peter Rosenberg. Daniel Bryan spoke about the adamant stand of WWE that has not changed even though his reports indicate improvement in his condition. WWE had sent Daniel to UCLA specialists for testing who cleared him for wrestling again.

Bryan added that the team at UCLA specializes in working with concussions and they cleared him after his tests. Bryan was vocal about his disinterest in the current role which involves a lot of traveling and staying away from the family without the perks of wrestling. He made it clear that the only thing he loves is being in the ring and wrestling.

Bryan went on to say that he wants to wrestle again once his current contract with WWE expires. In the interview, he did admit that if experts advised him not to wrestle, he would never wrestle again. However, with experts clearing him for in-ring return, Bryan should be free to follow his passion. Additionally, it is evident that Daniel Bryan still has a strong fan following. His mike skills have also improved since he took the role of General Manager. So there seems to be no reason for WWE not to consider his return.

Daniel Bryan said that he was ready to leave once his contract expires if WWE does not clear him for an in-ring return against the advice of other experts. As opposed to the rumors indicating that current storyline involving Bryan and McMahon was headed towards a match between them, Dave Meltzer recently stated that such a match might not happen.

There appears to be no middle-ground between the corporate interest of WWE and Bryan’s wish to wrestle again. But, that doesn’t mean Bryan will not wrestle again. If not WWE, fans could see Bryan at Ring of Honor, Japan Pro Wrestling, or Lucha Libre AAA. One can only hope that he stays with WWE to re-ignite some old feuds.