‘Young Turks’ Founder Cenk Uygur Apologizes For ‘Ugly’ Blog Posts On Women That He Wrote As A Conservative

Cenk Uygur, host and creator of the progressive news YouTube channel titled, The Young Turks, has apologized to his audience and supporters for a slew of old blog and social media posts about women that he now recognizes to be “insensitive and ignorant.”

In the blog posts, Cenk stated that the “genes of women are flawed” and that they are “poorly designed creatures” who fail in their desire “to have sex as often as needed for the human race.”

“Obviously the genes of women are flawed. They are poorly designed creatures who don’t nearly want to have sex as often as needed for the human race to get along fruitfully and peacefully.”

In another shocking blog post called “The Rules of Dating,” Uygur explained his thoughts on how the dating process should evolve for women and men and warned women to ignore his advice at their own peril.

“Rule 1: There must be some serious making out by the third date. If I haven’t felt your t**s by then, things are not about to last much longer. In fact, if you don’t get back on track by the fourth date, you’re done.”

In rule number two, Cenk said, “There must be orgasm by the fifth date.”

The blog posts were unearthed by TheWrap via online archives and were reported to have been created in the early 2000s. On Thursday, in an interview, Uygur apologized and revealed that he deleted the “ugly” posts that were written more than a decade ago because he no longer stood by those principals.

Justice Democrats demand that ‘The Young Turks’ creator resign after the discovery of his sexist blog posts. Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

In a post that was archived in 2003, Uygur spoke about casual trysts with women while he was drunk in New Orleans.

“I had one of the best nights of my life at Mardi Gras. I kissed over 23 different women, saw and felt countless breasts, and was in a wonderful drunken stupor thanks to my friend John Daniels.”

According to TheWrap, John Daniels is sometimes used as a nickname for the whiskey beverage, Jack Daniels. Uygur assured TheWrap during his interview that all of the behavior he described had been consensual amongst both parties.

Cenk Uygur, ‘Young Turks’ founder, apologizes for ‘insensitive and ignorant’ posts about women https://t.co/kwCGKn0t0X — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 22, 2017

Cenk, who is now 47-years-old, said that his former views and the things he wrote about “back then” were insensitive and ignorant. As reported by The Hill, Cenk noted that the offensive posts were written 18 years ago, and if there is anyone who is offended by his words and views today, they would be justified in being offended.

“I deeply regret having written that stuff when I was a different guy.”

Cenk added that if someone said that today, he would heavily criticize them on The Young Turks show. The liberal news channel founder said that he criticized himself over the years and admitted that he had not yet matured.

“I was still a conservative who thought that stuff was politically incorrect and edgy. When you read it now, it looks really, honestly, ugly. And it’s very uncomfortable to read.”

Justice Democrats Demand Cenk Uygur And David Koller Resign After Mysogonistic Blog Posts

Cenk Uygur’s longtime friend and co-worker Dave Koller also made inappropriate remarks about women in the blog posts. Koller discussed approaching underaged girls and called them, “w***** in training.”

Cenk Uygur was a founder of the Justice Democrats and was asked by them to resign via a statement released on Twitter.

We are deeply disturbed by recent news regarding @cenkuygur & David Koller. Their language and conduct is horrifying and does not reflect our values at Justice Democrats. We would be hypocrites to not act immediately and ask for their resignation. Here is our official statement: pic.twitter.com/WYqawLtuGo — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) December 22, 2017

Dan Ratigan, who is a former MSNBC host, David Sirota, a radio host, and Jonathan Larsen, a former MSNBC producer, were hired by the progressive outlet after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than $1.5 million.

In December, TheWrap dug up old blog post by MSNBC host Joy Reid. Many on social media perceived the posts to be hostile towards homosexuals.

Reid promptly issued an apology to all who are disappointed by the content of blogs that she wrote a decade ago, per a Fox News report. Reid added that her choice of words and tone in the blog posts had been rightfully criticized. Reid said that she prides herself on a “facility with language” and having an “economy of words” and “wisdom in the selection.” However, she admitted that her blog posts did not reflect the standards she holds herself to as a writer.