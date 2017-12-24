Galaxy S9: Samsung’s Most Important Features For Its 2018 Flagship Just Leaked, And Things Are Looking Good

The Samsung Galaxy S9 might not be the flagship that the smartphone industry wants, but based on the most recent leaks about the device, it might very well be the handset that the industry needs. A huge leak about the upcoming 2018 mobile phone recently happened, and from what could be determined so far, it seems like Samsung’s strategy of playing it safe might very well pay off.

As noted in a GSM Arena report, a mobile accessories maker, Ghostek, recent leaked what could very well be the final design of the Galaxy S9. True to form, the leaked designs were in line with the most recent rumors about the upcoming device, with the smartphone looking almost identical to its direct predecessor, the Galaxy S8.

The rear panel of the leaked designs, however, is somewhat different from the 2017 flagships. Just as the most recent rumors about the device predicted, the placement of the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S9 was changed to a more comfortable and logical location right below the device’s single-camera sensor. A heart rate sensor could also be seen beside the camera unit, just like what previous rumors suggested.

The front panel of the device also follows an 18:5:9 aspect ratio, which is virtually identical to the outgoing 2017 flagship. One thing that is interesting from the recent Ghostek leaks, however, was the fact that the Galaxy S9 still had somewhat thinner bezels than the Galaxy S8. This means that there is a pretty good chance that the 2018 flagship would have a marginally smaller footprint than its predecessor.

There is one particular feature in the Galaxy S9 that would likely be a hit among smartphone fans, according to a Forbes report. Just like its forerunners in Samsung’s flagship lineup, the Galaxy S9 would still retain its practical and incredibly useful 3.5mm headphone jack. So far, many smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Google have abandoned their headphone jacks over the past couple of years. Based on the most recent leaks, however, Samsung is still keeping the well-loved feature.

The internals of the Galaxy S9 are expected to include a number of significant improvements, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and dual cameras for the Galaxy S9+ variant. Despite being minor, these improvements might very well be enough to encourage many smartphone enthusiasts to take the leap and upgrade their smartphones to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9.