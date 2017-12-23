‘Little People Big World’ Clan Clash: Jacob Roloff Reveals Discord With Audrey, Unfollows Her On Instagram

Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff seems to have divulged that there is discord between himself and his sister-in-law, Audrey. On Instagram, he just unfollowed Jeremy’s wife and many believe this move was due to the fact that they have an issue with getting along.

On Dec. 22, Radar Online reported that a new drama could be unfolding in the Roloff family as it appears there is a feud brewing between the said in-laws. No one knows the real reason why Jacob Roloff decided to unfollow Audrey, but many observers are sure that he did it because he was just being real.

It is not a secret that Jacob has very little in common with his sister-in-law and apparently, they do not really click. Perhaps, one of the reasons why they are not close is because Jacob does not appear on Little People, Big World anymore, so they had no chance of bonding.

The gap between Jacob and Audrey may also be due to their religious beliefs. Jeremy and Audrey are devout Christians while Jacob is agnostic.

Now, since officially leaving the program in 2014, Jacob Roloff has moved on from his life as a reality star. He no longer has anything to do with the show after calling it fake and scripted when he left. Later, he explained that he was upset to be on Little People, Big World as he felt isolated and outraged for being forced into the world of reality TV at such a young age.

In any case, although he unfollowed Audrey, Jacob Roloff kept his social media connection with his mom Amy and siblings Molly, Zach, and Jeremy. He also still follows Zach’s wife, Tori, so the suspicion that he does not have a good relationship with Audrey becomes more apparent.

What’s more, Jacob also often updates his social media with photos of Zach and Tori’s son, Jackson, but he does not post pictures of his niece, Ember, who is Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter. Jackson and Ember were born only a few months apart, but it looks like Jacob favors his nephew more.

Meanwhile, Little People, Big World is returning on TV as confirmed by Matt Roloff himself. In Touch Weekly reported that the Roloff patriarch teased about the upcoming new season through his new Instagram post that can be seen below.