‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley And Jack’s Battle Continues, Victor And Nikki’s Plan Revealed

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, December 26, reveal that Paul (Doug Davidson) will call Victor (Eric Braeden) out on his lies. Paul will suggest that Victor somehow trapped Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) into staying married to him. He doesn’t believe that they got back together out of love for each other.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Christine (Lauralee Bell) will say that she doesn’t believe that Victor and Nikki are in love either. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor will decide they have to come up with another plan to convince Paul and Christine that they are really in love.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that later in the week, Victor and Nikki will renew their vows to prove they are really in love. They invite everyone to come celebrate their reunion.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack’s (PeterBergman) war will continue on Tuesday. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley will be furious with Jack after he revealed that only a blood relative of John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) could sit in the CEO chair. She will inform her brother that she will fight this. She isn’t sure how, but she will become Jabot’s new CEO.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley’s paternity has always been a source of tension for her. She always felt like she didn’t belong in the Abbott family. Her relationship with her mother has suffered over the years, mainly over the paternity issue. Now, Jack is using it as a way to block her out of the CEO chair.

For now, Ashley has to let Jack have his way. However, she lets him know that she plans to take over the company as soon as she can figure out a way around his blood relative clause.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley will agree with their mother, Dina (Marla Adams), about Jack. He would be a disappointment to his father, John. Ashley will point out that their father would never treat a family member like he’s treating her.

Jack and Ashley will continue to fight over the Jabot CEO chair. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ashley will feel that Jack needs to step away from the company. She will warn Jack that she will not give up to running Jabot.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.