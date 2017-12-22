Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds In New Christmas Post

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have mastered the art of the troll on social media. The couple routinely takes playful jabs at one another to the joy of their millions of Instagram followers. Today, Blake shared a new photo displaying Ryan’s amazing baking skills, which consists of a batch of sugar cookies gone terribly wrong.

Blake captioned her photo, “@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies… He’s verrry handsome though.”

Half of the cookies in the photo were overcooked, donning burnt edges, while others had a mess of icing horribly painted on top. Snowmen, stars, candy canes, and other questionable shapes were broken in half, with icing dripping down their sides and colors running together.

In just a few hours, Blake’s photo has over 400,000 likes and 34,000 comments. Most of the comments offer laughter while applauding the actress for making fun of Ryan. The Deadpool actor has become a pro when it comes to trolling his wife and tends to poke fun more than Blake does.

As the Inquisitr reported back in November, Ryan went after his wife’s appearance after sharing a photo from her on the set of her new movie, The Rhythm Section. Blake looked rough, to say the least, and Ryan captioned the photo with the popular Instagram hashtag, “#nofilter.”

The pair also frequently crops one another out of their photos and leaves themselves or another celebrity left in the image. This is a common theme when it’s one of their birthdays or when congratulating one another with an honor. A prime example is when Blake posted a photo of Ryan alongside Ryan Gosling and cut her husband almost completely out of the photo when wishing him a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the couple’s playful banter online as comment sections always fill with applause for the fun duo.

Blake can be seen in The Husband’s Secret and A Simple Favor both of which debut in 2018. The Rhythm Section will follow in 2019.

Ryan will reprise his role as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2 when it hits theaters on June 1, 2018. He has also been confirmed for X-Force and has recently been announced to voice Detective Pikachu in the film of the same name.