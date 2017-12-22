Aaron Carter Is Officially Embracing His Bisexuality, Says He’s Open To Dating A Man Or A Woman

After a year of trials and tribulations, singer Aaron Carter says he is fully embracing his bisexuality.

The “(Don’t) Say Goodbye” vocalist, 30, recently sat down for an interview with the LGBTQ&A podcast and revealed that he’s open to the possibility of dating a man or a woman.

“I’m just still confused about it…about bisexuality,” Aaron said, according to the Daily Mail. “I definitely embrace my bisexuality and, you know, it’s still new to me.”

Aaron revealed that he was bisexual earlier this year prior to entering rehab for a reported eating disorder, according to Billboard.

Speaking on the podcast, Aaron went on to note that he’s “still learning” about the bisexual community, but that he’s open to starting a relationship with a man.

“Who knows what the future has to bring, whether it’s a relationship with a guy, I don’t have a problem with that,” he says. “It’s something that I’ve already thought about for the album after this one. It’s already been thought through.”

Aaron also recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his time in a wellness rehab. According to Aaron, a mass of ulcers and a hiatal hernia caused him to drop to a scary 115 lbs (he has since gained 45 more).

“It was tough, you know, it was tough a bit on myself, but the Alo House where I went was incredible,” he admits. “They helped figure it out for me what was going on with me, and there are other things going on, like, I suffer from PTSD. I have a lot of trauma from my past and a lot of loss, so that’s something I have to deal with on a daily basis.”

Aaron was also open about his addiction to certain substances.

“I mean, I told everybody [at the rehab center] where I was at, I was like, ‘You know, when I finish here, I probably will be smoking weed,’ and that is just something that is a part of my… it is my ritual kind of, it’s not just something you use to smoke, it is kind of like how the Marleys did it. Like, I am in love with the Marleys.”

Despite his issues, Aaron recently told Us Weekly that he hopes to become a father sometime in the near future, saying, “I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad. My goal is to be a father.”

Aaron Carter’s latest single, “(Don’t) Say Goodbye,” is currently available on iTunes and Spotify.