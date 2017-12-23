‘Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Reed Arrested, Nikki And Victor Renew Vows, & Abby-Scott Kiss Again

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of December 25 tease that the holiday traditions will continue in Genoa City. On Monday, the CBS soap opera will air a special Christmas episode; four short stories will play out with each one based on a Christmas carol.

On Tuesday, December 26, Young and the Restless will pick up where the show left off on Friday, December 22. Victor (Eric Braeden) will make a shocking suggestion. He will suggest to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that they should marry. At first, Nikki thought his idea was crazy and disregarded the idea. However, after she mulled it over, she decided it wasn’t a bad idea.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will think it’s a bad idea for his mother to marry his dad again. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he will decide to put his issues with Victor aside and attend the family celebration.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor and Nikki’s vow renewal ceremony will make Nikki and Victor’s marriage official again. It’s clear that the two of them really love each other.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) will face some drama, too. J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will share that he and Mackenzie split, something that Reed acts like it’s no big deal. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) will know that Reed is not doing well.

On New Year’s Eve, Reed goes to a party and has too much to drink. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mattie urged him not to drive his car, but when she wasn’t looking, he drove away. The cops stop him and arrest the teen for driving under the influence. His mother and father are furious that their son is facing a DUI charge.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will inch closer to a reunion. Jill (Jess Walton) pushes the former couple together. She will believe that it won’t be long until Lily and Cane are living together and raising baby Sam together.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott (Daniel Hall) will struggle to stay away from each other. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that they will share another kiss and could end up hitting the sheets again. For two people who say they don’t want each other, they sure spend a lot of time together.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.