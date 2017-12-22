‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Takes A Stand Against Scott And Abby After Cheating Reveal

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) will find herself in a real bind in the next couple weeks. Scott (Daniel Hall) cheated on her with her former sister-in-law, Abby (Melissa Ordway). All the details surrounding their hot storage unit hook-up will come out soon. When Sharon discovers that Scott betrayed her, she will have to decide whether she wants to stand by her man or kick him to the curb.

According to CDL, Sharon had a tough time giving up the baby she knew as Sully. She had no idea that her doctor had a vendetta against Nick (Joshua Morrow) and used her to hurt him in the worst way. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that when they had to hand over the baby to Nick, it broke Dylan (Steve Burton) so much that he took on a dangerous assignment and ended up in the witness protection program.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that when she met Scott, she wasn’t interested in love. She wasn’t even sure if she would ever find love again. However, they connected, and Sharon fell in love with him. A few weeks ago, she asked him to move in with her. She is the happiest she has been in years.

Someone discovers Abby’s affair with Scott today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/2I10ilGJ7O — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 11, 2017

When Sharon discovers the cheating, she will not play the victim card. She will channel her pain into strength. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she will be furious with Abby and Scott but will agree to hear them out.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will fight for Sharon. He doesn’t want her to end their relationship and vows to prove he loves her and not Abby. Of course, he will have his work cut out for him after Faith tells her mom she saw them kiss at the park.

Sharon will lose it when she discovers the cheating, but in time, she may forgive Scott. He has a shot at winning her trust back if he can keep his paws off Abby. As for Abby, Sharon will feel as if her intuition about her was right and will put her on notice to stay away from her man.

