Kylie Jenner Ditched Again By Boyfriend Travis Scott, Is He Really The Father Of Her Baby?

All eyes are on Kylie Jenner now that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, has revealed that she is expecting. It has been rumored that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first baby, a girl, since early September, but the reality TV star and make-up mogul has neither confirmed or denied the rumors.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, have reportedly been having a hard time in recent months. According to insiders, Travis just wants to party and rap while Kylie wants to be more settled down at home. She has reportedly even begged him to stay with her over Christmas, but they haven’t agreed on where to be for the duration of the holidays.

While it has been reported that Kylie’s due date is quickly approaching, Travis Scott spent Thursday night partying at Crazy Girls Strip Club in Hollywood. This seems to confirm rumors that he’s not necessarily thinking about the baby or his home life.

It was recently rumored that Kylie Jenner has been left heartbroken since he has decided to go on more tour dates. He has given her the option of joining him, but with her due date quickly approaching, she is not as interested in continuing to tour. As a result, the relationship has become rather rocky and fans are wondering if the two will even end up together.

Recent rap lyrics from his new album brought speculation that Travis Scott is not the father of the baby or that there might not be a baby at all. On his album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho he rapped that his girls use Plan B, which is a form of birth control to stop pregnancy after sex.

Although some think this may mean Kylie Jenner isn’t pregnant at all, it could allude to the fact that Tyga is the father of the baby. While Tyga has called Kylie’s pregnancy “fake news,” he also wrote on his social media that he was the father of Kylie’s child when the rumor originally began.

Tyga has also been gunning to get back together with Kylie for the past several months, and it seems odd that he would do so while she is pregnant with another man’s baby. Sources have said that Kylie Jenner has no plans to get back with Tyga, but perhaps that is just a cover-up.