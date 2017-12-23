‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Targets Katie For Romance, Wyatt Jealous And Frustrated

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) will soon get a big eyeful of Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) goods and that inspires him to forget Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for a moment. Remember from your B&B history that Thorne has been with both Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke, but Katie is the sister that Thorne has never romanced. Once Thorne sees Katie all dolled up, he gives her a second look and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) won’t like it.

Sexy Surprise For Wyatt But Thorne Intervenes

Next week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that after Brooke tells Thorne he has to move out of her house, he winds up on Katie’s doorstep. Brooke gives Thorne the heave-ho because she’s engaged to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) now and he won’t stop criticizing her fiance. When Thorne leaves Brooke, he runs over to her sister’s place. Katie has a special surprise brewing for Wyatt and it involves lace and some naughty underthings.

Thorne will knock on the door, according to B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps, on Wednesday, December 27, and Katie throws the door open expecting Wyatt to be there. It’s not Wyatt and Thorne gets a look at Katie in her sexy best. In the past, Thorne was always focused on other women and never saw Katie as a potential romantic prospect. But now, with Brooke engaged to Ridge again, maybe it’s time for Thorne to look in a new direction. But Wyatt is a problem.

Wyatt Refused To Go Public And Now He’s Paying

On Thursday’s B&B, the She Knows Soaps recap reminds us that Katie talked to Wyatt about moving their romance into the light of day and discussed dating publicly, but he shut her down. Wyatt made it clear he’s more concerned with Bill not finding out than with evolving their relationship into something more than secret sex. Katie seemed to be okay with it at the time, but you never know how that might change once she’s got another offer on the table.

A new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video (see below) shows Thorne show up at Katie’s door and finds her decked out in her sexy best. A shocked Katie can’t say anything more than “hi,” but Thorne reassures Katie that “it’s a good look for her.” But that’s not all that’s shown in the new spoilers video. Katie teases Wyatt saying that she’s “waiting for the offers to start rolling in” and he demands to know from whom. Katie will share that Thorne stopped by and stayed to flirt.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie becomes uncomfortable when Wyatt broaches their flirtations FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BRD9Mf6ynl pic.twitter.com/yBQIj8w17l — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 4, 2017

Thorne Looking For Love, Wyatt Must Make A Choice

B&B spoilers tease that Thorne might legitimately be interested in Katie, or he just wants something to take his mind off of Brooke’s engagement. The problem is that Katie can’t tell Thorne that she’s got a boyfriend, because Wyatt wants to keep things secret. Now Wyatt has to make a choice. Will he risk losing Katie to Thorne’s attention or will he man up and go public with their romance despite the potential for a bad reaction from his dad?

What helps Wyatt and Katie very soon, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, is the reveal of Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) cheating with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Bill and Steffy’s dirty deed comes out just as the new year begins and with that revealed, there’s nothing that Bill can say about Wyatt and Katie since his sins are on full display. It shouldn’t be too long after the cheating revelation that Katie and Wyatt will go public, since spoilers say they must decide to make a commitment or call it quits. Check back often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.