‘Victoria’ Season 2 Preview: The Cast And When It Airs On PBS Masterpiece

Earlier this year, U.S. fans of costume dramas and PBS Masterpiece received a huge treat — the U.S. broadcast of Victoria, and given the response to the series, her reign will continue in 2018.

The second season of Mammoth Screen’s hit series is set to premiere on PBS Masterpiece in January 2018, so grab your crown and settle down to read everything you need to know about it.

To help you prepare, here are some fast facts about the second season premiere and the cast of Victoria, along with everything else you need to know about Season 2.

When Does It Premiere?

Season 2 premieres January 14 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS Masterpiece.

How Long Is The First Episode?

Thanks to PBS’ official overview for Episode 1, the Inquisitr has the answer. As was the case with Season 1, Victoria will air the first two episodes of the U.K.’s broadcast of Season 2 as a singular episode.

That means the first episode will be around two hours long, which basically makes it a movie. Likewise, PBS reveals that Episode 2 of Season 2 will also be two hours long, as it includes the third and fourth episodes of the U.K.’s Season 2 broadcast.

What Is The Second Season About?

After covering the tumultuous first years of Queen Victoria’s reign, the second season will continue chronicling the early years of her marriage to Prince Albert and their ever-expanding family.

Gareth Gatrell / ITV Plc for MASTERPIECE

Here is PBS’ official description for Season 2 via their press site.

“Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) returns for a new season as the young queen who wants it all—romance, power, an heir, and personal freedom. Joining the cast in the new season is legendary actress Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), who plays the Duchess of Buccleuch, the court’s new Mistress of the Robes. Tom Hughes reprises his role as the queen’s dashing consort, Prince Albert, and Rufus Sewell returns as the smoldering Lord Melbourne.”

How Can I Catch Up On Season 1?

The first season of Victoria is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

What Other Shows Would I Have To Like To Know Victoria Would Appeal To Me?

If you love Netflix’s The Crown and Mammoth Screen’s other hit series Poldark, you should enjoy Victoria. Like The Crown, Victoria centers on its eponymous queen and her navigation of personal and professional duties.

If you have seen and loved the 2009 film The Young Victoria starring Emily Blunt as Queen Victoria and Rupert Friend as Prince Albert, then you are highly likely to also enjoy Victoria’s extrapolated look at the royal couple’s lives together.

What can I expect Tonally?

Victoria is a drama with somber and light moments. To put it in perspective with other royal dramas, given its place in history, there are no deadly fights for the throne.

ITV Global Entertainment / PBS MASTERPIECE

Who Are The Cast Members Starring In Season 2?

Jenna Coleman reprises her role as Queen Victoria, and Tom Hughes reprises his as Victoria’s devoted husband, Prince Albert. They are joined by the rest of the Season 1 cast, including Rufus Sewell as Lord Melbourne and Season 2 newcomer Diana Rigg as “the court’s new Mistress of the Robes.”

Based on the footage the Season 2 teaser trailer has provided, expect Rigg’s Victoria character to share a lot in common with Rigg’s legendary role as Lady Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones.

How Many Episodes Are There In Victoria?

There will be seven episodes in total. The Victoria Christmas special that will air in the U.K. on Sunday, December 25 on ITV will serve as the PBS broadcast’s Season 2 finale. That finale will air February 25 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS.

Is This The Last Season Of Victoria?

No, Victoria has already been green-lit for a third season. The series’ official Twitter handle confirmed the news on December 12. You can see the tweet via the embed below.

A royal announcement we can all raise a glass to – Series 3 of #Victoria is official! ???? pic.twitter.com/QF2jbmOLiI — Official Victoria (@VictoriaSeries) December 12, 2017

Quick Reminder, When And Where Does Victoria Premiere?

The adventures of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert will continue when Victoria Season 2 premieres January 14, 2018, at 9 p.m. EST on PBS Masterpiece. The Season 2 finale airs February 25, 2018.