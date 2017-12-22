Man With 19-Inch Penis Says It’s Impossible For Him To Find Work

A Mexican man with a nearly 19-inch penis says that it’s impossible for him to find work. The New York Post reports that Roberto Esquivel Cabrera is the owner of the massive reproductive organ. He recently registered as disabled and is claiming to be unable to work due to the length of his penis.

Despite the hindrance, however, Cabrera is proud to possess his 18.9-inch phallus.

“I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world. I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have.”

The 54-year-old says that he can barely kneel or find clothing to cover himself, and he must bandage his penis to prevent chafing. He also suffers from repeated urinary tract infections as a result of urine not being fully released from his penis.

Doctors have repeatedly pressed Mr. Cabrera to surgically reduce the size of his organ to no avail.

“He began with this enlargement since he was a teenager [by] wrapping some bands around his penis with some weights and trying to stretch it,” Dr. Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez revealed to the media.

Because of this, Mr. Cabrera’s penis is mostly foreskin, with about a 7-inch glans underneath, according to Barcroft TV.

“The rest of the tissue found there is foreskin and blood vessels, and some inflammation of the skin that he has made through the years,” says radiologist Jesus Pablo Gil Muro.

Roberto receives economic assistance from the government every four months but says that it’s not enough for him to live on. To supplement his income, he relies on food banks and also searches through trash bins for leftovers.

He mostly stays alone and is unable to have an active sex life because of the girth of his penis.

“Some people ask me if I put some condoms on it and the answer is: I cannot. I can never penetrate anyone because it is too thick,” Cabrera claims.

He has tried to have his accolade recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, but they have denied him due to his penis being mostly foreskin.

Cabrera has also expressed hopes to enter the porn world, stating, “I think I would make a lot of money over there.”

Cabrera originally made headlines in 2015 when a video documenting him weighing his penis went viral. That clip can be viewed below.