Travis Scott May Have Just Denied Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Rumors In New Album

Amid mounting rumors that Travis Scott ditched his pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner to spend a wild night out at a strip club, the rapper’s new album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, is coming under increased scrutiny by curious fans looking for clues to confirm or deny Jenner’s pregnancy.

As rumors that Scott and Jenner are on the verge of a breakup keep flying around, the rapper might have just dropped a major hint regarding Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. In his new track, “Moon Rock,” recorded in collaboration with Quavo, Scott seems to claim that the ladies he has sex with use Plan B.

“Took all of my n****s off Xans, all of my b*tches on Plan B,” Travis Scott raps, referencing the emergency contraception morning-after pill. Plan B is birth control that can prevent pregnancy after unprotected sexual intercourse.

So, does it mean that Kylie Jenner is not pregnant after all? According to WebMD, Plan B One-Step can reduce the risk of pregnancy by up to 89 percent if the pill is taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex.

If Scott’s claim about Plan B is true, it would be a possible contradiction of the rumors that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with the rapper.

Scott’s Plan B claims have set off a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with fans wondering if Kylie is pregnant and if the rapper is the father of the rumored baby.

Travis Scott said “all of my bitches on plan b” but Kylie’s pregnant? ???? — Jose Soto (@mr_sotosuarez) December 22, 2017

Travis just said all his hoes on plan b . . . Uhhhh one must not be . . . The one that’s pregnant — Thug Misha (@PrincessDIANEah) December 22, 2017

In Moon Rock Travis said all my bitches on Plan B so is Kylie Jenner pregnant or nah ???? — #FreeX (@jovangarrison_2) December 22, 2017

if travis scott dropped this good an album no way in hell kylie is pregnant — hay. (@HayMartinn) December 22, 2017

Amid the unfolding controversy about Travis Scott’s rumored behavior in his relationship with Kylie Jenner, many fans wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out that the makeup mogul wasn’t pregnant after all.

On the night of Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho release, Scott reportedly spent the night partying at Crazy Girls strip club in Hollywood, according to PerezHilton.

Jenner was nowhere to be found that night, which fueled rumors that the duo has either split or are about to call it quits, which, admittedly, would be unexpected if the 20-year-old reality TV star was pregnant.

If things weren’t confusing enough, the Plan B claim is not the only alleged reference to Jenner in the new album. In the track, “Best Man,” the rapper appears to be gushing over Kylie Jenner’s butt.

Scott might have embedded more than just one secret message about his girlfriend on the new album. In the new track, Scott raps about Kylie Jenner’s voluptuous backside.

“My girl got that ass, she a Texan / She can bounce it up and down with her left leg,” Scott raps about Kylie Jenner’s butt without calling out her name specifically.

Kylie’s sibling, Khloe Kardashian, finally broke silence about her rumored pregnancy earlier this week. Like Kylie, Khloe had been at the center of pregnancy rumors since September.

The siblings remained tight-lipped about their rumored pregnancies for months until Khloe Kardashian finally confirmed that she was expecting her first child with her beau, Tristan Thompson.

Does it mean that Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement may be just around the corner, too?