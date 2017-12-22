Roberto Esquivel Cabrera: Mexican Man Says His 18-Inch-Long Penis Is Keeping Him From Finding A Job

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera has a unique disability as the Mexican man says his penis is too big for him to find work.

The man’s strange story is making international headlines after he was forced to apply for disability due to his penis, which the New York Post noted is 18.9 inches long. The report quoted Cabrera, who said that he is unable to kneel down and cannot find a work uniform that fits him.

“I cannot do anything, I cannot work, and I am disabled so I want authorities to declare me as a disabled person and give me support,” said Cabrera (via Barcroft TV).

The situation has left Cabrera in pain, with his penis kept wrapped in bandages because of the frequent urinary infections he has contracted. He has a hard time making friends and is unable to have sexual relationships, the New York Post noted.

Cabrera’s case is similar to another viral story that made international headlines in recent weeks. In Kenya, a 20-year-old man named Horace Owiti Opiyo got what he said had a new lease on life when surgeons were able to reduce his three-foot-long, 11-pound penis and testicles.

Opiyo was able to connect with medical professionals after having the condition go untreated for more than a decade. The surgery allowed him to do the everyday activities that had been impossible before, like going swimming.

But Roberto Esquivel Cabrera may have a more difficult time dealing with his 18-inch penis. The New York Post noted that he has refused to undergo surgery to reduce the size of his penis, with a doctor saying it is a matter of pride for the Mexican man.

“He’d rather have a penis bigger than the rest of the people,” said Dr. Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez.

Cabrera’s story has actually caused a bit of controversy with another famously well-endowed man. Jonah Falcon, who once held the title for world’s largest penis before Cabrera knocked him off the pedestal, has called the Mexican man a “cheat” after Cabrera admitted to using weights over the course of his life to stretch his penis and make it even longer, the Metro reported.

Though the oversized sex organ has made his life difficult, Robert Esquivel Cabrera says there may be one opening for him to make a living, which is the adult film industry. The man said he thinks he can “make a lot of money” with his 18-inch penis and could even meet a romantic partner.