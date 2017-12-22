‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT and Victoria’s World Rocked– Reed Arrested For A DUI!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) inform Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) of his dad’s separation from Mackenzie (Clementine Ford). When they break the news to him, he acts as if he is unphased by the news, even though inside it hurt that his dad couldn’t hold on to another marriage. It becomes too much for Reed. He has so much drama in his life being a Newman. Now, his father is back with news that his marriage is in trouble.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Reed goes to a party with Mattie (Lexie Stevenson). He drinks too much and wants to drive home. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mattie objects to Reed getting behind the wheel after drinking. She knows it’s a bad idea and worries that Reed could get in a car accident or worse.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Reed gets really mad at Mattie for not letting him drink after a few drinks. He doesn’t see his behavior as wrong, so when she doesn’t want him to drive, he sees it as another person turning on him. Reed begins to think that his girlfriend, someone he really cares about, is turning against him. He doesn’t understand that she doesn’t want him to drive to protect him from hurting himself.

“He feels like the only person on his side is now going against him,” Leabu explained to Soap Opera Digest.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when Mattie turns her back, Reed grabs his keys and drives away. Before she can stop him, Reed is gone. Just a few minutes after leaving the party, Reed is stopped by the police and arrested for a DUI. Once he gets to the police station, the cops call his parents to get him.

Victoria and J.T. are stunned by their teenager’s behavior. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. believes he knows how to help his teen, but it only makes Reed’s anger towards him worse.

“Reed thought he could escape his problems, but now they are just beginning.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.