MLB Trade Rumors: Manny Machado Staying With Orioles Unless Better Trade Offer Arrives

There have been MLB trade rumors for weeks now involving Baltimore Orioles slugger Manny Machado, but it appears he may not be going anywhere. The team may decide to keep him on board as the offers they’ve received just haven’t been enough to tip them towards a trade. However, two teams are still listed as having shown the most interest in bringing Machado to their squad. Will one of them be able to wow the Orioles enough with a better offer, though?

In a report on Thursday from Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells, it’s noted that the Orioles have informed potential trade partners that the deals they’re getting for Manny Machado aren’t “enticing enough” for them to pull the trigger. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale echoed these sentiments, saying that Machado will probably still be a member of the Baltimore Orioles unless there is a major change to a team’s offer right now. In a recent report from ESPN, it was mentioned that Orioles manager Dan Duquette would “pull Machado off the market” if the deals didn’t improve.

As of this report, there have been just two major league teams rumored or reported as expressing the most interest in trading for Manny Machado. The Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks top the list of suitors despite speculation that the New York Yankees might be among the teams pursuing him. However, it appears based on these newest reports that none of these teams is willing to give up enough for Machado. That said, it’s also possible the Orioles need to lower their asking price.

Manny Machado may be taken off the trade market if offers don’t improve, the Orioles GM has said. Gail Burton / AP Images

The 25-year-old Machado hit 0.259 with 33 home runs and 95 RBIs this past season for Baltimore. For his career, those numbers are 0.279, 138 home runs, and 406 RBIs. While it’s said he had a below-average year in terms of hitting, he was able to crank out at least 30 home runs for his third-straight season. Next fall, Machado will join the free agent market along with Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays. One would think that the Orioles will do their best to make a deal instead of simply losing one of their most coveted players.

That could mean that Arizona or Chicago will step up their offers or risk losing the possible addition of talent to their lineup. The White Sox are looking to rebuild their roster, as they finished just 67-95 last season. Meanwhile, Machado might help the Diamondbacks even more, as the team was in the MLB Playoffs after defeating the Rockies in the Wild Card game. However, Arizona ultimately fell in their next series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team already looking like one of the top contenders for 2018.