‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Monday, Dec. 25: Theo’s Christmas Miracle, Eric’s Gift, And Eli’s Regret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 25 reveal it is Christmas in Salem. Be prepared for Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) loved ones to get a Christmas miracle. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will visit JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and give him forgiveness. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) gets a special gift for Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Also, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will have to face his actions, which he will later regret.

On Monday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Abe will pay a visit to JJ Deveraux. The mayor assures the detective that he is forgiven. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, James Reynolds explains that JJ is like a son to him. After Theo was shot, he couldn’t see past what JJ did to his child. However, he realizes after saying his goodbyes that forgiveness has to happen or he’ll never be able to move forward.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that after going back to the hospital, Abe receives some amazing news. While he was forgiving JJ, Theo woke up from his coma. It is a Christmas miracle in Salem, SoapCentral reported. Now, Abe has a lot of amends to make. He acknowledges that his rage and decisions were made in anger. Abe is also finally told the truth about Theo’s actions on the night of the shooting. Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) confesses everything to the mayor.

It is also teased that Eric Brady will get Jennifer Horton a special gift. It isn’t revealed what he gets her, but don’t expect these two to have a smooth romance. Eric and Jennifer will try to get together, but many things will get in their way.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal after seeing JJ and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) in bed together, she gets the wrong impression. Thinking they are back together romantically, she runs to Eli Grant. The two end up sleeping together but expect both to regret it later on. After Eli finds out that Gabi was there for JJ during his suicide attempt, he realizes they made a big mistake. However, they can’t turn back time and expect some major complications.

