Kendrick Lamar May Have Confirmed His Fiancée’s Pregnancy In New Music Video

Nearly everything Kendrick Lamar touches turns to gold. That includes his critically acclaimed 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly, which helped him take home more Grammy awards than he could carry, and his fourth studio album, DAMN, which has earned K-Dot two Grammy nominations and double-platinum certification.

And yet, the reigning rap royal is coming for more. For months now, Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, has been rumored to be pregnant with the rapper’s first child. After staying mum for over five months, Lamar, who is notoriously private about his personal life, may have just confirmed his fiancée’s pregnancy.

While Kendrick Lamar has been keeping his fans in the dark about his relationships, his music has not. In fact, if Lamar’s fans learned anything about his music, it’s that there are plenty of Easter eggs plastered all over his lyrics and music videos.

And now, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that the latest music video for “LOVE,” released on Thursday, might have finally confirmed that Kendrick Lamar is going to be a father.

The music video is full of stunning visuals and breathtaking scenes of gorgeous women with hints of nudity here and there. But everyone’s eyes are glued to that glimpse of a baby bump at 2:03.

During the scene, in which Lamar is sitting down in the middle of a room full of ladies, one of the women has her hands cupped around a baby bump. In that scene, however, viewers cannot see the face of the mystery woman.

But fast forward to 2:47, where viewers can clearly see the identity of the pregnant woman, who bears a striking resemblance to Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford. Some even speculate that it could be Alford appearing in the rapper’s music video.

So is Kendrick Lamar trying to tell fans that he is going to be a father, or is he unambiguously showing viewers his pregnant fiancée for the first time?

In July of this year, rumors emerged that Lamar and Alford were expecting their first child together. However, the duo has never confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumors. Instead of getting candid about his personal life in interviews, Lamar lets his music do the talking, as details about his personal life are usually embedded in his lyrics and music videos.

So could the glimpse of the baby bump mean that the rapper is confirming the pregnancy rumors? And is that pregnant woman in the video, in fact, his fiancée?

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

Lamar and Alford were high school sweethearts before their engagement in 2015. Earlier this year, Bustle’s Alexis Paige Williams found a connection between “LOVE” lyrics and the rapper’s personal life.

The “LOYALTY” hitmaker seems to be examining his own relationship with Alford in the lyrics, Williams believes, pointing out a connection between the lyrics and some of the rapper’s previous interviews.

If the song is really about his fiancée, then the baby bump flash in the music video could very well be Lamar’s confirmation of the pregnancy rumors.