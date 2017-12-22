NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Discussing A Trade For LA Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan

Los Angeles Clippers’ center DeAndre Jordan is on the radar of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the NBA trade rumors circulating. If acquired, the defensive star could become the difference between the Cavaliers winning the NBA championship or not.

The Cavaliers have attempted to come up with ways to keep pace with and surpass the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers’ offseason moves, including the trade for Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder along with the signings of Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, and Jeff Green were designed with the Warriors in mind.

The Cleveland Cavaliers want to push the pace and play a perimeter-based brand of basketball. If each of the Cavaliers’ additions are healthy at the same time, they accomplish that feat. If there is any truth to the recent of NBA trade rumors that involve the Cavaliers, it would serve as another step in the direction of pushing the pace.

The latest of the NBA trade rumors have the Cleveland Cavaliers exploring the possibility of trading for Los Angeles Clippers’ star DeAndre Jordan.

According to Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers are monitoring the NBA trade chatter surrounding DeAndre Jordan. If the Clippers decide that it is best to cash in on Jordan’s trade value, the Cavaliers will assuredly be one of the NBA teams calling.

The Cavaliers want more mobility at the center position. The Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan is one of the most mobile centers in the NBA. It is not surprising that NBA trade rumors have circulated regarding the Cavaliers having an interest.

If DeAndre Jordan were to join LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, he gives the team a center who can run the floor. Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

If the Cavaliers does call the Clippers about DeAndre Jordan, the one asset that will not be discussed is the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected first-round pick. The Cavaliers originally acquired the draft pick for their trade with the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas.

According to the Sporting News’ Sean Deveney, the Cleveland Cavaliers are unwilling to relinquish the draft pick. The Nets’ pick could be a selection which may land in the top 10.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ potential asking price for DeAndre Jordan is unknown. However, the Clippers may want draft picks and a suitable replacement for Jordan. Jordan has another season, worth $24.1 million remaining on his Clippers’ contract. The Cavaliers have a salary close enough to match Jordan’s if trade discussions begin with the Clippers.

If the Cavaliers want to try and trade for DeAndre Jordan, they have Tristian Thompson whom they can offer the Clippers. Thompson does not fit the current model of the Cavaliers. He is a rugged rebounder and defender, but more of a lumbering center.

DeAndre Jordan is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. Jordan’s ability to run the floor makes him a prime target for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"If the Cavs were to get DeAndre Jordan, can you imagine this lineup: Jordan, Love, 'Bron, J.R., I.T. And then off the bench we go Jeff Green, DWade, Kyle Korver … It's over." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/RJvb2ikOHb — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 21, 2017

The Clippers DeAndre Jordan grouped with the Cavaliers’ best defenders LeBron James, Jae Crowder, and J.R. Smith would be enough to slow down most NBA teams. On offense, DeAndre Jordan would allow the Cavaliers to space the floor better.

Potentially getting Tristian Thompson from the Cavaliers would help the Clippers in terms of rebounding. Plus, his playing style is better suited in the Western Conference.

A combination of draft picks and Tristian Thompson would be what the Cavaliers likely offer if trade discussions take place with the Clippers. A proposal of such could be enough to pry Jordan away from the Clippers. It is something that the Cleveland Cavaliers have to consider as long as the Los Angeles Clippers are receptive.