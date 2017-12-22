‘The Winds of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin’s New Projects Reportedly Contributed To Book’s Delay

Many fans are still patiently waiting for the release of the much-anticipated sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series titled The Winds of Winter. The novel’s launch has been delayed many times over, which sparked speculation that George R.R. Martin would never complete the novel. Now, rumors are rife that TWOW might be delayed again because of the New Mexican author’s new projects.

George R.R. Martin confirmed in November, via his LiveJournal blog, that Syfy has picked up a television adaptation of his 1980 novella called Nightflyers. The Winds of Winter writer said he had a meeting with showrunner Daniel Cerone and creator-writer Jeff Buhler last month in Los Angeles to discuss the new project. The 69-year-old author divulged that he was “impressed” with their plans for the up and coming TV series.

The brain behind the Game of Thrones series said that some parts of the Nightflyers were revised. However, George R.R. Martin assured fans that the “essence of the story remains the same.” Though this is a very good news for the veteran writer, his devoted supporters cannot help but speculate that this may cause another delay on The Winds of Winter release.

Aside from Nightflyers, George R.R. Martin previously revealed that he is also working on the first volume of Fire and Blood. The new series is said to tackle the fake histories of the Targaryen dynasty. The Dying of the Light author even shared that he might release the first Fire and Blood book along with The Winds of Winter.

Earlier this week, a number of fans expressed their disappointments about the lack of updates on The Winds of Winter after George tweeted about the fifth book of the Wild Cards series. “Yet another # WinterIsHere for us, But do we have the # WindsOfWinter.. No!!!!” one of his followers wrote on Twitter. “He gotta be trolling at this point,” another fan said.

George R.R. Martin has yet to comment on the latest delay rumors. However, he previously emphasized that he has not completed writing The Winds of Winter yet. The Sandkings writer also debunked the claims he stopped working on the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel.

Meanwhile, International Business Times Australia shares that there is a new possible release date for The Winds of Winter book. The publication cited a Reddit post claiming that the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series would hit bookstores in July 2019. The report came a few weeks after The Inquisitr shared that TWOWmight arrive along with the imminent Game of Thrones Season 8.

While these reports could be true, it should be noted that George R.R. Martin has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire series should take the speculation with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!