‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Paternity Test Is Wrong, Baby Is Really Bill’s

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that the verdict is in on Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) paternity test, and the result says the baby is Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton). That’s the best news for Steffy, but Liam finds out she cheated and leaves her anyway. Steffy will be devastated, and Bold rumors tease she’ll be hard hit when she finds out the paternity test might not have been accurate. That means the baby could still be Bill’s, not Liam’s, and that could change everything.

Paternity Results Revealed, But Test Is Problematic

On Thursday, December 21, the Bold recap from She Knows Soaps reveals that Steffy gave blood since the doc explained that could offer a source of the baby’s DNA in a new type of non-invasive paternity test. To try and match the baby’s DNA, Steffy gave the doc Liam’s toothbrush and some pieces of Bill’s hair. The doctor said the lab told her there was enough genetic material in the three samples to run the test but then told Steffy it would be a few days before the results came back.

As Christmas week kicks off, B&B spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Steffy continues to worry about the paternity test results. But then on Thursday, December 28, the doctor calls to let Steffy know that the results are in, and Liam is the dad. But Steffy made a crucial error and didn’t give the doctor all the information that she needed to get accurate results with the paternity test. This twist explains why Bold revealed the DNA results so soon. Rumor has it that the paternity isn’t settled with the first test.

Not realizing the dire situation at hand, Liam voices his appreciation for Bill and how their father/son relationship has come a long way. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XPXu5OO1h9 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/WFzfJbores — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 22, 2017

DNA Test Complicated By Liam-Bill Family Ties

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease the problem with the test is that Steffy didn’t tell her doctor that the two potential fathers are related. According to DNATesting.com, DNA test results can be complicated if the father candidates are family. Cousins aren’t a big deal according to the site, and even brothers or fraternal twins won’t confuse the test too much. The two situations where things get tricky are when the dad candidates are identical twins or if they’re father and son – just like with Liam and Bill.

With identical twins, DNA is identical, so the test doesn’t help. With a father and son pair, there can be a “false positive,” according to the DNA testing site, and the test run needs to be more in-depth than the standard paternity test. Steffy was embarrassed and didn’t tell her doctor that she slept with her husband’s father, so the doctor didn’t have enough information for an accurate result. Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal the doctor notices this DNA dilemma that leads to the paternity swap.

This secret just got even more complicated. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1o4EEUVZ3f — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 19, 2017

A Twist In The Baby’s Paternity In 2018

B&B spoilers indicate that Steffy’s happy with the results, at least until Liam discovers the cheating, which happens in the new year. From there, the news of Steffy and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) one-nighter spreads through the families, and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) comes gunning for Bill. But there’s a twist looming if the latest Bold and the Beautiful rumors turn out to be true. Once Steffy’s doctor looks at the detailed test results, she notices a pattern. Spoilers reveal Bill is the dad, not Liam.

Bold spoilers from Soap Opera Digest for the 2018 preview indicate that the doc will come back to Steffy because of the confusing data in the sample that indicates the potential fathers are linked biologically. Once Steffy confirms to her doc that the men she slept with are father and son, a follow-up test is required. This one might not come out like Steffy hoped. Tune in weekdays to the CBS soap to see Scott Clifton’s son’s debut on B&B and check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.