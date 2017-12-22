Horror Movies 2017 On Demand: ‘IT’ Extras — What The Deleted Scenes Reveal, Stephen King Interview, And More

New to On Demand is one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of 2017, IT. Considered one of the best movies of 2017 by both critics and audiences alike, horror fans can now own IT on platforms like Google Play, iTunes, and Xfinity Movies On Demand before it arrives on DVD and Blu-ray (set to be released on January 9, 2018). Although Stephen King’s IT is available through many outlets, the Xfinity Movies On Demand version includes extras with the purchase. Included with the extras is a 14-minute interview with the “Master of Horror” Stephen King and a cornucopia of deleted scenes totaling 15 minutes.

In the interview, Stephen King explains the roots of his horror classic, the nature of childhood fear, and what inspired Pennywise. The author also reveals how Bangor, Maine, inspired the location of the story. King was searching for a town in Maine that had a rich history, and the author found plenty of source material in Bangor.

Part of the history of Bangor that inspired King was the famed 1937 shootout between the FBI and the Brady Gang. He also revealed that it was Bangor’s unique network of sewers that inspired the lair for Pennywise. The extensive sewers were built in the ’30s as part of FDR’s work program, and soon thereafter they were just left unattended. The maps for the system had been lost, and the “Master of Horror” found it interesting that people didn’t know where they all led.

Parts of the Stephen King interview were used to promote the initial release of the 2017 horror flick, but there is some new information here that fans will appreciate.

Warning: Spoilers for IT and the deleted scenes ahead!

There are 11 deleted scenes included with the purchase of IT, and many of them are a must-watch. One bonus scene is an alternate beginning that shows Pennywise in a rare laugh-out-loud moment. In the beginning of the horror film, Georgie meets the evil clown when Pennywise is in the sewer holding the boy’s paper boat. In the movie, Pennywise bites Georgie’s right arm off and yanks the child into the sewer. In the video below, you can see the comedic alternate version. The gag clip is currently being used to promote the upcoming release of IT on Blu-ray and DVD.

Although all the extended and deleted scenes are interesting, one in particular stands out. In IT, the Loser’s Club return to the creepy house on Neibolt street, and the audience sees the bullies’ car looming in the background. The extended scene shows Henry in the car with co-bullies Victor and Belch. But the condition of Belch and Victor may surprise some, as they are very dead. Their throats are cut, and Henry’s face is covered in blood (it seems the psychotic teen killed more than his abusive father).

Also included in the extras is a look at Bill Skarsgard becoming Pennywise. Filmmakers and cast members reveal why the actor was perfect to portray the killer clown, and Skarsgard describes why playing Pennywise was exhausting. There’s also an endearing feature on the Loser’s Club, and it’s apparent that the group is as tight in real life as their onscreen characters.

Warner Bros. Pictures

IT is largely considered to be one of the best horror movies of 2017, and now with the film and bonus content available on Xfinity On Demand, fans can see even more of Stephen King’s classic story.