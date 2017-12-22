WWE Rumors: Women’s ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Winner Possibly Revealed By Superstar Odds

The first-ever WWE women’s Royal Rumble 2018 winner could be one of two superstars, according to the latest odds for possible entrants. Leading the way is a woman who has yet to even have an official wrestling match in the WWE, followed by one on a tremendous winning streak. However, there may also be a few longshots lingering on the list of odds to win the match. Here’s the latest on which female superstars are fetching odds to win the match.

On Friday, it was reported via WWE Leaks that odds have been published for who the favorites to win the match are. It’s no surprise that the woman being speculated heavily on as a future member of the WWE roster is the favorite. Mixed martial arts star Ronda Rousey from the UFC is receiving odds of 9 to 10, making her the favorite to win the match. This could generate even more speculation that she’ll be a surprise entrant in the match.

Following Rousey on the list is the other top choice to win the match, Asuka, who hasn’t lost a match in quite some time. “The Empress of Tomorrow” is currently fetching odds of 2 to 1 to win the historic match. One of these two picks seems like the possible winner at this point. Rousey or Asuka would make smart choices to win a historic match of this magnitude.

Stephanie McMahon announced there will be a first-ever women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ match in January at the PPV. WWE

However, could WWE throw a curveball with a completely different winner? That’s always a possibility. Nia Jax is third on the listing via Kambi oddsmakers at 5 to 1 odds. It would be a major surprise if she claimed the win based on the lack of a push she’s received lately. Becky Lynch and Paige round out the top five options, as each of these superstars has 15 to 2 odds to win. Fans aren’t counting out a possible return by Nikki Bella to win the Royal Rumble either. Nikki has odds of 8 to 1, while her sister has odds of 50 to 1.

Stephanie McMahon, who announced this historic match this past Monday on Raw, is getting odds of 20 to 1 to win. There are already theories forming that she could enter the match and toss out someone like Rousey or Asuka to steal the win. Keep in mind, Rousey and Stephanie tangled before at a WrestleMania several years ago.

Below are some of the top favorites from a lengthy list of odds available at Grosvenor Casinos.

Women’s Royal Rumble Odds

Ronda Rousey 9/10

Asuka 2/1

Nia Jax 5/1

Becky Lynch 15/2

Paige 15/2

Nikki Bella 8/1

Bayley 12/1

Charlotte 12/1

Ruby Riott 12/1

Sasha Banks 12/1

Alexa Bliss 15/1

Carmella 15/1

The list of potential winners includes serious picks like those above as well as longshots to even appear, or win it. Among the possibly surprise returns are Lita (50/1), Trish Stratus (50/1), AJ Lee (66/1), and Gail Kim (66/1). Fans would go crazy to see any of these women’s superstars make a surprise return to the match. Stratus has already teased the possibility of her entering the match in a tweet from this past week.

There’s even a couple of men’s options on the odds list. Santino Marella, who previously took on the personality of his sister, is listed, as well as James Ellsworth, who was recently kicked to the curb by Carmella, the women’s division, and WWE. Each of these former WWE roster members has odds of 100 to 1 to win the first-ever women’s Rumble.

The first-ever women’s edition of the match will take place as part of the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view. WWE fans can watch it go down live on Sunday, January 28 via the WWE Network for online streaming of the entire event.