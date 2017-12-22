Jeff Jarrett Returns Home From WWE Rehab

Jeff Jarrett has returned home from WWE sponsored rehab and is already receiving a wealth of support from family, fans, and fellow wrestlers. Since leaving Impact Wrestling in 2013, Jarrett has been trying to get the Global Force Wrestling brand off the ground. Jarrett would rekindle his relationship with Impact Wrestling and started an invasion angle with his GFW roster with Impact in 2015.

This angle was short-lived, as Jarrett would first appear as a babyface before turning heel and aligning with his wife Karen and the GFW roster. The feud would end when Team GFW (Jeff Jarrett, Eric Young, Chris Adonis, Sonjay Dutt, and Brian Myers [Curt Hawkins]) would lose to Team TNA (Bobby Lashley, Drew Galloway, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, and Bram) in a lethal lockdown match at the Lockdown pay-per-view.

Jarrett returned to Impact Wrestling in early 2017 and made some noticeable changes. First, the “TNA” name was publicly buried by then-authority figure Bruce Prichard. Jarrett would later reveal in a conference call that the decision to no longer use the TNA name came early in the relationship with him and Anthem Executive Ed Nordholm. Ridding themselves with the stench that came with “TNA” was a mission for the Impact Wrestling brand, and the relationship with Jarrett turned into Anthem acquiring the GFW letters and using them in the rebranding.

However, due to personal problems with Jeff Jarrett, the relationship between him and Anthem did not make it past a year, and he was suspended from his role in the company. Less than two months later, the relationship between Jarrett/GFW and Anthem/Impact Wrestling was officially over.

Recently, Jarrett was filmed in a very inebriated state during an appearance at an independent show. Reportedly, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, he was drinking heavily, and still insisted on wrestling his match. After having fans waiting for him, and his opponent revealing that he was upstairs getting drunk, the promoter of the event expressed his significant level of satisfaction at what happened.

Jarrett then entered a WWE sponsored rehab facility to get himself together. Thankfully, he has returned home, and his wife Karen recently posted a picture, captioned, “All is right in my world.”

❤️???? #allisrightinmyworld A post shared by Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) on Dec 21, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

He would receive much support on that picture, including from fellow former Impact Wrestling superstars Elijah Burke and Matt Morgan. The general consensus, as shown by the comments on the picture, is that many people are very hopeful that this treatment process is a start of a new direction and a breath of fresh air for Jeff Jarrett.