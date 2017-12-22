Siggy Flicker Quits ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ After Two Seasons

Siggy Flicker will not be seen on the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As the eighth season of the Bravo TV reality show comes to a close, Siggy Flicker has announced that she will not be a part of any further seasons of the show and will be ending her run on the series after just two seasons.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Siggy Flicker explained to The Daily Dish on December 22.

According to her statement, Siggy Flicker is extremely grateful to Bravo TV for allowing her to be a part of their successful series for the past couple of years and wishes only the best for her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub.

As for why Siggy Flicker decided to put an end to her role on the show, she told her fans and followers in her statement that she wants to put her focus on her family and her growing businesses. She also told her audience that “some exciting new projects” are currently in the works.

Siggy Flicker joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ahead of the seventh season of the show. At the time, the network was in need of new cast members to fill the empty spaces left by Teresa and Nicole Napolitano and Amber Marchese.

A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Dolores Catania was brought to the show at the same time as Siggy Flicker, but is expected to continue on with her full-time role during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9.

As for who could potentially replace the empty space left by Siggy Flicker during Season 9, nothing has been confirmed quite yet. That said, Danielle Staub would surely love to increase her current part-time role on the show ahead of its upcoming season.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.