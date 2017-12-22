‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Teases Rafe And Hope’s Wedding, Ciara’s Secret About Sami Brady

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will start their wedding plans. However, there is a dark secret looming over their heads. Rafe slept with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Hope doesn’t know this, but her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) does. Head writer Ron Carlivati teased the future of “Rope” and pondered whether the secret would be exposed before they get to the altar.

Rafe and Hope ended up breaking up for about a day. During that time, Rafe slept with his ex, Sami Brady. Both characters agreed to keep it a secret. However, they were not aware that someone overheard their conversation. That individual was Hope’s daughter, Ciara Brady.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Ciara will agree to keep it to herself. However, she will remain silent because she is worried about how Hope will react to the news. She is angry with Rafe, and that bitterness will continue going into the new year. Head writer Ron Carlivati teased to Soap Opera Digest that the secret might come out before Rafe and Hope’s wedding.

“Rafe doesn’t like lying to Hope about his night with Sami and doesn’t like that her daughter is in this difficult position of being asked to keep it quiet. That said, he loves Hope, they’re recommitted to each other, and they’re going full steam ahead with the wedding plans. But will they make it to the altar before the truth about Sami comes out?”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest the truth will eventually be exposed. However, would it really mean the end of “Rope?” After all, the two were broken up when Rafe slept with Sami. However, whether it is considered cheating or not isn’t the only issue. Hope won’t be happy that Ciara was asked to keep such a huge secret to herself. The young woman is already dealing with a lot, and psychologically, she is falling apart.

It is teased that during the New Year’s Eve party, Ciara Brady gets drunk and causes a scene. It is possible that she might open up about everything she is keeping inside. Fans are already expecting her to confess her true feelings about Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). However, there might be more that will be revealed. This might include Rafe and Sami’s secret.

It would come as a complete shock to Hope. Having it revealed publicly would also embarrass Kristian Alfonso’s character. Fans will just have to wait and see if there will be a “Rope” wedding after the dirty details are exposed.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.