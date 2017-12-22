Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky were photographed “spending time together” in New York City earlier this week, less than a month after it was reported that the high-profile pair had called time on their one-year relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, the actress, 27, and director, 48, were spotted taking a casual stroll down a busy street before entering an apartment building together on Wednesday afternoon. Both appeared relaxed and happy in each other’s company, despite the presence of photographers, as they continued to talk and laugh until they reached their destination.

In a presumed attempt to keep their identity somewhat inconspicuous, however, the former couple opted for an understated yet effortlessly stylish look. Jennifer wore a simplistic grey coat over a plain black top, cropped below the waist, with a pair of denim skinny jeans and white sneakers. She accessorized with a designer handbag, dark sunglasses and her beloved pet dog, Pippi Lawrence-Stocking, who was affectionately cradled in her arm.

Meanwhile, Darren, who is 21 years her senior, wore a black padded puffer jacket with a thick-knit collar, styled over the top of a light beige shirt, navy-colored pants and maroon sneakers. He donned a pair of round-framed tinted sunglasses and a newsboy cap to complete his seasonal-appropriate look, which later made the rounds online.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky speaking at an official Academy screening of Mother in September 2017. Robin Marchant / Stringer / Getty Images

It would appear that Jennifer and Darren have managed to remain close in the wake of their breakup, as they have been spotted out and about together on more than one occasion post-split.

The two stars were last seen at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 11. A source said that the exes sat next to one another and remained friendly throughout the show.

Regardless of these recent reunions, though, it seems there is little chance of Jennifer and Darren rekindling their romance anytime soon as a source recently confirmed their relationship status, revealing to E! News that the two “are friends.”

“They are friends. They are not officially back together but are spending time together again. They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens.”

The pair started dating in 2016 shortly after working together on Darren’s latest movie, Mother, in which Jennifer was cast in the lead role alongside Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Following their separation, Jennifer opened up about how the movie’s negative reviews impacted her relationship with the director.

“We’d be on the [Mother press] tour together, I’d come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is the movie, and he comes back and that’s all he wants to talk about.”

“I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother for one second?'” the actress confessed during an interview with Variety.

Jennifer previously dated her X-Men: First Class co-star Nicholas Hoult in an on and off relationship from 2010 to 2014. After Hoult, Lawrence dated Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, for four months.