With 2017 coming to a close, some of the television shows that have been on the chopping block are finally taking the hit. Some shows have had dwindling viewership, others have never taken off, and a few shows are at risk because an actor is caught up in the sexual harassment scandal. And this year especially, it hasn’t just been the networks taking the ax to shows, as Netflix and Amazon have also started thinning the herd and moving in other directions.

Some Shows Are Being Canceled Due To Sexual Harassment Scandals

One of the big series on Amazon that is still at risk right now is Transparent, and its star, Jeffrey Tambor, is still under investigation at this time by Amazon after two women on-set reported thatTambor had sexually harassed and sexually assaulted them.

Trace Lysette, an actor on Transparent, said that Jeffrey Tambor sexually assaulted her on-set and that there were witnesses. Lysette was the second woman on Transparent to report an attack, and after her report went public, Jeffrey Tambor issued a public apology.

“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”

Amazon has not determined whether Transparent will go on without Tambor, who is the lead.

loyizy's movie update Wisdom of the Crowd: Is the CBS TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two? – Vulture Watch Are a million minds better than one? Is the Wisdom of the Crowd TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The televisio… https://t.co/Z0MlBoHCVh — Lilian Somi Bello (@bellolilian1) December 19, 2017

Amazon And Netflix Have Canceled Several Shows

In what seemed like many to be an out of the blue move, two F. Scott Fitzgerald-inspired dramas, The Last Tycoon and Z, have both been canceled, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Amazon had sunk a lot of money into both shows, but particularly The Last Tycoon, which starred Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, and Lily Collins. Amazon, like Netflix, does not share viewership publicly, but both shows got mixed reviews and a score of 53 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix has also decided that it will not renew several of it’s serialized shows, including Haters Back Off, Longmire, Lilyhammer, Hemlock Grove, Bloodline, and the popular talk show Chelsea. Business Insider said that the future of House of Cards is still up in the air due to the Kevin Spacey scandal, but the show will likely continue for at least one season with Robin Wright in the lead role.

Each Network Has Canceled Several Shows

As 2018 approaches, this is often the time that the three major networks do some chopping. CBS is on a sweep with the cancellation of Wisdom of the Crowd, largely canceled after one season due to Jeremy Piven’s problems with sexual harassment, and new series Me Myself & I, which has been pulled from the current CBS schedule. CBS also canceled Doubt and The Great Outdoors with Joel McHale.

NBC had canceled The Blacklist: Redemption and Chicago Justice, which was the fourth Chicago-based spinoff show on the network. Also canceled by NBC is the comedy Powerless. All three shows lasted for less than one season, as there was a limited run ordered.

ABC canceled the Jenna Elfman show Imaginary Mary and the time travel series Time After Time, both of which lasted one season. ABC also canceled Doctor Ken, which lasted for two seasons. On FOX, two relatively popular shows which each lasted two seasons, Rosewood and Scream Queens, have both gotten the official ax.

While Some Shows Have Been Canceled, Others Have Been Saved

Collider is reporting that a few popular shows have gotten a reprieve and have been renewed for another season or more. Showtime’s The Affair has been renewed through Season 4, while American Horror Story will now continue through Season 7, as has Archer.

Returning in 2018 are the modern Sherlock Holmes series Elementary, Drunk History, and on PBS, at least one more season of Call the Midwife.

Several shows on the bubble will find out their respective fates in 2018.