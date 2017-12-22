Johnny Depp Sparks Massive Divide Between J.K. Rowling Fans Following Author’s Defense Of Star

The impact of Amber Heard’s statements and allegations against Johnny Depp over a year ago continues to follow the Pirates of the Caribbean star as he attempts to continue his film career. The notable actor, who is known for taking on unique roles in various eccentric films, has moved on in his career and personal life, yet he does so with a negative cloud looming over him.

The latest role Depp has taken on, which has drawn criticism subsequently, is for the Fantastic Beasts films in the Harry Potter franchise. When it was made known that Johnny Depp would continue on in the role of Grindelwald — a villainous character in the J.K. Rowling novels — backlash began and has continued since the author defended her decision to move forward with Johnny Depp in the movie. Critics have even gone so far as to state that Rowling’s defense of Depp is like a “betrayal of all women,” as the Independent recently reported.

The remarks by Rowling that sparked the divide and criticism from fans included the author stating that she is “genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

Additionally, the film’s director, David Yates, stated, “I can only tell you about the man I see every day: He’s full of decency and kindness, and that’s all I see. Whatever accusation was out there doesn’t tally with the kind of human being I’ve been working with.”

Since Depp was initially cast in the first Fantastic Beasts film, Rowling’s fans and former fans have piped up while the author remained silent. Mercury News explains why the decision by Rowling is seen as such a “betrayal” by many loyal Harry Potter enthusiasts.

“[F]ans feel betrayed by Depp’s casting because Rowling has become known through her fiction and her social media as a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and for survivors of abuse. She has also denounced bullying and sexual harassment.”

Although Johnny Depp was never convicted of abuse against Amber Heard, and seeing as the two released a joint statement noting that there was never an “intent” of harm, many still believe that the actor is likely guilty of what Heard accused him of, which is the main reason that so many are upset about Rowling’s ongoing support of Johnny Depp.

J.K. Rowling explains why she blocked a Twitter fan amid Johnny Depp casting controversy https://t.co/jbG0mOAF9r pic.twitter.com/lYsHFlTQWi — Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 18, 2017

Although Johnny Depp has starred in a number of films since he and Amber Heard finalized their divorce, none of these movies have been massively successful. The star is also still embroiled in a bitter financial legal battle with his former management group as well as with his former legal team.

As for Heard, the beauty responded swiftly to a statement released by Warner Bros. that defended their decision to allow Johnny Depp to star in the franchise. Within the statement by the production company, a line from the former couple’s joint statement was used out of context, as Heard reminded on Instagram.