‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Head Writer Teases Andre DiMera, Does Reformed Villain Have Secret Agenda?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for 2018 reveal Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) may end up shocking everyone. Head writer Ron Carlivati told Soap Opera Digest what to expect from the reformed villain. There might be a twist that could surprise fans, and it might have something to do with Stefan O. DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) arrival in Salem.

Right now, Andre is making others believe he is a reformed villain. There is also the issue of Abigail (Marci Miller) realizing that Andre has feelings for his fake wife, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Even Chad (Billy Flynn) felt bad after finding out that his brother had nothing to do with Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) getting shot.

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that everyone may have been fooled by Andre DiMera. Ron Carlivati said that Kate knows admitting her feelings is a risky move. However, just when she is about to make a bold move, something shocking happens. It will make Chad and Kate wonder if their first impressions of Andre were right all along.

“Andre is a little ahead of Kate in his feelings, so Kate is wrestling with whether or not to take a romantic plunge with him. She thinks it’s a risk. But she finally does and then the question arises, were Chad and Kate right to put their trust in Andre? Does he have his own secret agenda?”

Furthermore, it is teased by the head writer that people will wonder if Andre has his own secret agenda. This is something that fans have been wondering for quite some time. In soap opera forums, one thing that never made sense to viewers was Andre and Abigail’s friendship. While betrayal will affect Chad and Kate, it will affect Abby the most because of the trust she put in Thaao Penghlis’ character.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Andre might be tired of trying to gain Chad’s trust. After the latest accusation, which Andre was innocent of, could he go back into villain mode? Is he responsible for Stefan O. DiMera’s arrival in Salem? It is a possibility, especially if he strikes a deal with his newly discovered brother. If he can’t get his hands on the DiMera fortune through Chad, he might try doing it with Stefan.

There are a lot of questions, especially regarding Stefan. Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm there will be tension between Stefan and Chad. However, when it comes to Andre, it is teased that people will wonder which side he is on.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.